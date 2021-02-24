Custer couples plan to build housing development on former STAR Academy land

Two Custer couples plan to build 20 to 30 single-family homes on the former STAR Academy land.
Paul and Haylee Vershure and Mark and Kim Nielsen purchased 133 acres of the property for about $1.3 million at an auction on Feb. 12. A Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres at a September auction.
Paul Vershure said when the minimum bid for the 133 acres dropped to $1 million, it made it “more realistic.” He said he and Mark Nielsen didn’t have much interest in the property until about three weeks before the auction.
“I don’t think either of us realized we were interested in it, and once we had that common interest, we started looking at it,” Paul said. “We’re residential builders and he’s an excavator. We’re in that business of construction and developing. It was a good fit for both of us.”
He said the two have worked together before, but this is their first LLC together.
Paul said they’re focused more on houses now but see areas where they would build townhomes and condos in the future.
“We live in one of those places where 93% of the land is public,” he said. “Right now realtors are actively looking for land and there’s plenty people looking. … There seems to be a lot of excitement and may be more opportunity out here for development.”
Paul said his residential construction business has been “extremely busy” and can’t keep up with the phone calls. He said they probably have about two years of projects at the moment.
He said the 20 to 30 lots would be three-to-five acres, which “seems to be kind of the sweet spot for the realtors in our area.” He said they may try to salvage the eight homes on the property, although there’s no plan for the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, annex, Brady Academy and gymnasium.
“Those are going to be a challenge,” Paul said. “Just the operating costs alone are significant.”
Paul said the group would like to get started on development as soon as possible but must wait for the sale to close with the state.
He said the Nebraska couple’s 40 acres is on the north end of the property and they have an easement that goes through their 133 acres. He said they haven’t been in contact yet with them.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —