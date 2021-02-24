Custer couples plan to build housing development on former STAR Academy land

Two Custer couples plan to build 20 to 30 single-family homes on the former STAR Academy land.

Paul and Haylee Vershure and Mark and Kim Nielsen purchased 133 acres of the property for about $1.3 million at an auction on Feb. 12. A Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres at a September auction.

Paul Vershure said when the minimum bid for the 133 acres dropped to $1 million, it made it “more realistic.” He said he and Mark Nielsen didn’t have much interest in the property until about three weeks before the auction.

“I don’t think either of us realized we were interested in it, and once we had that common interest, we started looking at it,” Paul said. “We’re residential builders and he’s an excavator. We’re in that business of construction and developing. It was a good fit for both of us.”

He said the two have worked together before, but this is their first LLC together.

Paul said they’re focused more on houses now but see areas where they would build townhomes and condos in the future.