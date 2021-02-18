Custer couples spend $1.3 million to purchase former STAR Academy from state

Two Custer couples purchased the former STAR Academy for $1.3 million at the Feb. 12 state auction.

Ryan Brunner, School and Public Lands commissioner, said Gov. Kristi Noem signed the purchase agreement Wednesday afternoon that approved the sale.

Paul and Haylee Vershure own Alpha Builders, a residential construction company. Mark and Kim Nielsen have Nielsen Enterprises, an excavating company.

The couples have not disclosed future plans for the property.

Brunner said closing on the 133-acre property is a couple months out pursuant to the State Constitution.

The property went to auction with a $1 million minimum bid following the September auction when a Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres for $320,000. The buildings remaining on the property include the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, the annex, Brady Academy, the gymnasium and eight houses.