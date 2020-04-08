Custer man identified as car crash victim, brother survives

A 25-year-old man from Custer has been identified as the man who died in the April 5 car crash near Oelrichs. His brother, who was the passenger in the car, survived.
Brandon Campbell was identified as the victim in an obituary and press release from the Department of Public Safety.
"Brandon was a quiet, gentle man who exuded kindness. His priority was his family," says his obituary at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Homes. "He played the violin and played it well, often using his violin music more than his words to express his emotions."
The obituary says Brandon is from Custer while the DPS release says he is from Rapid City.
Brandon was driving a Honda Accord westbound on U.S. Highway 18 on April 5, according to the news release. Around 7:45 p.m. at mile marker 70 — about eight miles east of Oelrichs — the vehicle left the roadway, went into the south ditch and rolled.
Brandon, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Kelly Campbell, who had his seat belt on, was taken to a Rapid City hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Kelly, a 27-year-old from Custer, is one of Brandon's five brothers, according to the obituary. Brandon, who was born in Custer, is survived by his parents who live in Hot Springs. He's also survived by one son and two daughters, five brothers, five sisters, and other loved ones.
Services will be planned after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
