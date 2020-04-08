Custer man identified as car crash victim, brother survives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old man from Custer has been identified as the man who died in the April 5 car crash near Oelrichs. His brother, who was the passenger in the car, survived.

Brandon Campbell was identified as the victim in an obituary and press release from the Department of Public Safety.

"Brandon was a quiet, gentle man who exuded kindness. His priority was his family," says his obituary at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Homes. "He played the violin and played it well, often using his violin music more than his words to express his emotions."

The obituary says Brandon is from Custer while the DPS release says he is from Rapid City.

Brandon was driving a Honda Accord westbound on U.S. Highway 18 on April 5, according to the news release. Around 7:45 p.m. at mile marker 70 — about eight miles east of Oelrichs — the vehicle left the roadway, went into the south ditch and rolled.