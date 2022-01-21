Custer man who was at U.S. capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to run for state Legislature

A Custer man who was on U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, has announced his candidacy for the state Legislature.

Patrick Baumann, 65, said the events of Jan. 6 was an awakening deep in his and his wife’s hearts.

“It’s like we became awake to some things that we needed to stand up for and against,” he said. “The Lord started tugging at our hearts like, ‘You need to hold a seat in the South Dakota Legislature.’”

Baumann said he and his wife, Ginger, prayed on it and by Christmas, he knew he was going to move forward with his candidacy.

Baumann, a Republican, is running to represent District 30 in southwest South Dakota in the state House of Representatives. The primary election is June 7.

The third generation Custer County resident grew raising potatoes and cattle on a ranch nine miles west of Custer. He said he never had the desire to be involved in politics until after Jan. 6, 2021, when he and his wife were in Washington, D.C., to pray for the country.

Baumann said they were part of prayer groups that day and sang worship and patriotic songs. He said he has a Zoom Bible study group from people they met and connected with on Jan. 6. He said he and his wife were in Washington, D.C.. from Jan. 5-7.

Baumann and his wife have four biological children and six spiritual ones, he said, which resulted in 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He said he has a background in ministry, tourism, agriculture, timber, mining, energy and business.

“I’m not really a politician. I’m not somebody in there for a career and trying to benefit myself,” he said. “I’m more of a statesman. I want to represent the people, do some good work for the people and then step back. I’m a patriot.”

Baumann attended the University of South Dakota and started in the pre-medicine program and biology. He then worked with mining companies in Wyoming. He said he was an environmental engineer who worked with wildlife vegetation reclamation and later became a project engineer with railroads and buildings. After that, he became an assistant pastor.

He said all of his work experiences, as well as serving as a reservations manager at the Sylvan Lake Resort at Custer State Park when he was younger, has made him a candidate who understands the needs of District 30.

Baumann said he’ll always stand up for South Dakota’s economic needs but plans to stand up for peoples’ rights as well. He plans to focus on the right to worship, speak and assemble and health care for those born and unborn.

He said he also stands for election integrity and believes in hand ballots.

Baumann is also a proponent of the Second Amendment and was active during the Custer County Commission’s decision on allowing guns in the courthouse/administration building. The commission unanimously voted to rescind an ordinance allowing firearms in the building in January. He said he, his wife and family enjoy shooting sports along with trap and target shooting.

Baumann said if he’s elected, he would consider it as a two-year mission to the government, and would only run again if the Lord called him to another term.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

