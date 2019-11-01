CUSTER | Good forage this year and other factors mean a larger surplus of bison to be sold during the 2019 Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction.
The auction is set for Saturday at the park’s visitor center where approximately 432 head will be for sale.
According to a park release, this year’s offerings include 25 mature bred cows, 32 mature open cows, 20 two-year-old bred heifers, 20 open two-year-old heifers, 83 yearling heifers, 70 heifer calves, 104 bull calves, 52 yearling bulls, 11 two-year-old breeding bulls and 15 two-year-old grade bulls.
The video and online auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the Custer State Park visitor center, located 15 miles east of Custer on Highway 16A, near the junction of the Wildlife Loop and Highway 16A.
“Due to excellent range conditions and high calving rates, the park has a larger quantity of animals to offer this year,” said Chad Kremer, bison herd manager. “The change to a video auction rather than a live auction has also been positive. It reduces the stress on the buffalo and expedites the entire process.”
For the past 54 years, the park has made its surplus bison available for sale to the private sector. A significant amount of park revenue comes from the bison sale and goes toward continued operations of the state park system.
For more information about the auction, call Custer State Park at 605-255-4515 or email CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.