Custer State Park Bison Center opens Friday, free park admission all weekend

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Custer State Park Bison Center beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.

This is an outdoor event, located at The Bison Center near the bison corral complex off Wildlife Loop Road.

“Custer State Park has played a key role in bison conservation for over a century,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “This one-of-a-kind center will allow the park to tell its story and educate future generations on the importance of the bison, including the bison’s importance to our Native American tribes.

"I’m grateful to Walter Panzirer and the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their generosity and commitment to this project along with the many donors who have helped shape this vision for the park, for South Dakota and its visitors.”

The Bison Center was made possible thanks to a $4 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, $500,000 allocated from the South Dakota Legislature and an additional $500,000 in private donations raised by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The Bison Center will tell the story of Custer State Park’s bison herd and educate future generations on the importance of bison through engaging and dynamic interpretive displays.

The free roaming herd of nearly 1,400 bison at Custer State Park is one of the world’s largest publicly owned bison herds.

"The Bison Center will be a landmark destination for visitors from across South Dakota and around the world to understand the North American bison’s rich history and learn about Custer State Park’s role in preserving this magnificent animal,” said Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “It has been exciting to be part of the project since inception, and I am honored to see it come to fruition with the ribbon cutting and grand opening.”

Speakers at the event include Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Panzirer, Cabinet Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks Kevin Robling, and Custer State Park Supt. Matt Snyder.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are also Custer State Park's open house and free fishing weekend. There is no admission charge and fishing licenses are not needed. Camping fees and fishing regulations and limits still apply.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0