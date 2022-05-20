Custer State Park celebrates bison center's grand opening

About 100 people gathered on Friday for the grand opening of Custer State Park’s Bison Center, located near the bison corral complex off Wildlife Loop Road.

The barn-style building tells the story of the park’s bison herd through a mixture of interactive and educational exhibits, including samples of an American Bison’s summer coat beside a winter coat.

A timeline of the history of bison, specifically the herd of nearly 1,400 that now live in the park, spans along the three walls. The herd started at a mere 36.

A computer screen features footage of the annual Buffalo Roundup and Auction where the bison are given health checks, vaccinations and some of the herd is auctioned off to maintain a sustainable population at the park. Several full-body bison mounts also adorn the building.

The center was made possible by a $4 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, $500,000 allocated from the South Dakota Legislature and an additional $500,000 in private donations raised by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation, according to a Custer State Park press release.

Speakers at the event include Lt. Gov. Larry Rhode; Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust; Cabinet Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks Kevin Robling; and Custer State Park Superintendent Matt Snyder.

“I love this park. For more than a century, Custer State Park has been known as the state’s crown jewel. Today that jewel just got a little bit brighter,” Robling said. “We strive to serve and connect people and families to the outdoors, and our vision is to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations, and this facility will do just that.”

Snyder thanked the staff at Game, Fish and Parks in Custer State Park, the state engineer’s office staff, Perspective, Inc., and architectural design studio, Brett Olson and his staff at Mac Construction, Betty Brennan and her staff at Taylor Studios, who designed the interior of the building and “so many subcontractors who put forth a tremendous effort to see this quickly.”

“For those who may have been with us last year at the roundup at the end of September (2021), we had a little bit of concrete coming out of the ground, and just a few short months later, look at where we’re standing today. It’s amazing,” Snyder said.

The park’s interpretive programs manager, Lydia Austin, said she and her team worked with the Helmsley Foundation for the building itself, and her team worked together on designing the displays, writing text and photo selection. In the early planning, meetings centered around what type of bison story the new center would tell.

“The bison story is such a huge part of North America. It was hard to take it and reduce it down to our building,” Austin said. “In the end of the conversations, we decided we wanted to tell the story of the Custer State Park herd, how we became a conservation herd, how we still manage our animals. We still protect them for future generations, and we said that was the story we wanted to stick to.”

For many Native American cultures, the bison is a significant cultural and spiritual animal. Austin said the park recognizes this, but chose to focus primarily on Custer State Park's herd. There is a small section on a poster that recognizing the significance of bison to Native Americans, but the center doesn't include materials elaborating on that.

"Buffalo are attached to so many stories. Whose story do we tell? It is our story to tell? In the end, we really decided we're gonna tell Custer State Park's story. That's the one we're comfortable with, and we know we're telling the correct story," Austin said.

Rhoden spoke at the ribbon cutting. He told the Journal afterwards the center will enhance visitor's experiences at the buffalo roundup.

"I think it's really special because we have tens of thousands of people that come to the roundup. They see the roundup, but they don't know what's going on. They don't know the history behind the buffalo, so this gives them an idea of what it's all about," Rhoden said. "The buffalo is such a big part of our culture and heritage in South Dakota that sometimes we tend to forget about it."

Saturday and Sunday are Custer State Park's open house and free fishing weekend. There is no admission charge and fishing licenses are not needed. Camping fees and fishing regulations and limits still apply.

