Custer State Park celebrates World Wildlife Day
On Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4p.m. in the Visitor Center, Custer State Park will be celebrating World Wildlife Day. The event will include biologist talks, a telemetry demonstration, hands-on crafts for the kids and a student poster display.
There will be a display of posters by local fourth graders posters on different wildlife species that will pertain information on the species’ scientific name, geographic location, habitat, status of the species, threats to the species and interesting facts.
At 1 p.m. there will be a presentation by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Biologist, Brady Neiles on Fishers, small carnivorous animals in North America, followed by an interactive outdoor telemetry demonstration. At 2:30 p.m. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Brad Phillips, from the Black Hills National Forest, Hell Canyon Ranger District will present on the “World of Bats”.
There is no fee to participate in these activities. However, a South Dakota State Park entrance license is required. An entrance license may be purchased at the Custer State Park Office from 8a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information please contact the Custer State Park office at (605) 255-4515 or email Emily.Hiatt@state.sd.us
Game, Fish & Parks Commission to meet in Pierre
The Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting will be Thursday and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. (MT) at the Ramkota in Pierre,
At 1 p.m. the public hearing (on at least 20 rule change proposals) will start. Notice: https://gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/Public_Notice.pdf and be followed by the “Open Forum,” where the public may comment on Nest Predator Bounty Program (NPBP) Resolution (that would approve and fund the 2020 Nest Predator Bounty Program (NPBP)).
People can attend, listen and comment during public hearing and during the “open forum" at the Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City; Outdoor Campus East, 4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls and the Watertown Regional office: 400 W Kemp Ave, Watertown,
Live Stream of Commission meetings is available for those to listen (but not testify) from a link on SDGFP web site for the current meeting.
Foundation: Wyoming ski, recreational area to remain open
CODY, Wyo. — A Wyoming ski and recreational area will remain open after previously planning to suspend operations for the 2020-2021 season, Yellowstone Recreations Foundation said in a statement.
Sleeping Giant Ski Area was scheduled to close over financial concerns after reopening in 2009, the Cody Enterprise reported Monday. The mountain initially closed in 2004 because of similar monetary issues.
No changes have been planned for the summer zipline business, which could be affected if winter ski operations are shut down about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Cody, officials said.
The mountain has operated at about a $200,000 loss most years since reopening, but nearly broke even in 2013, foundation officials said. The mountain made about $335,500 profit in 2015, including volunteer contributions.
"We cannot say thank you enough for the passionate responses from our community members," the statement said.
A private working group composed of local business owners and ski area managers have started to discuss future plans for the mountain, and have scheduled a meeting this week, Sunlight Sports owner Wes Allen said, adding that the group is exploring its options.
Sleeping Giant is tentatively expected to remain open until March 22, depending on conditions.