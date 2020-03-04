Custer State Park celebrates World Wildlife Day

On Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4p.m. in the Visitor Center, Custer State Park will be celebrating World Wildlife Day. The event will include biologist talks, a telemetry demonstration, hands-on crafts for the kids and a student poster display.

There will be a display of posters by local fourth graders posters on different wildlife species that will pertain information on the species’ scientific name, geographic location, habitat, status of the species, threats to the species and interesting facts.

At 1 p.m. there will be a presentation by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Biologist, Brady Neiles on Fishers, small carnivorous animals in North America, followed by an interactive outdoor telemetry demonstration. At 2:30 p.m. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Brad Phillips, from the Black Hills National Forest, Hell Canyon Ranger District will present on the “World of Bats”.

There is no fee to participate in these activities. However, a South Dakota State Park entrance license is required. An entrance license may be purchased at the Custer State Park Office from 8a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.