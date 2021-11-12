Custer State Park fire burns at least 58 acres, officials say

A fire that sparked late Thursday evening in Custer State Park has burned at least 58 acres, officials said Friday.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, the fire was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 16A and Needles Highway, just northeast of Legion Lake along Badger Clark Road.

State, local and federal firefighters battled the blaze during the overnight hours. As of 8:42 a.m. Friday, 58 acres had burned and firefighters were able to stop forward progress. No structures have been lost, reports indicate.

Firefighters will remain on scene to further strengthen control lines and continue mop up operations, GPFI said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is near the same area where the Legion Lake Fire ignited on Dec. 11, 2017, which burned more than 54,000 acres over five days and required 350 personnel and $2.5 million in costs to extinguish. That fire started from a downed power line and was discovered within 10 minutes of ignition.

The 2017 fire was the third-largest in Black Hills modern history. It was fueled by high winds, similar to Thursday's conditions, and stacked waste piles from logging operations.

