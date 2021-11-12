 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Custer State Park fire burns at least 58 acres, officials say

Badger Clark Fire

The Badger Clark Fire at Custer State Park has burned at least 58 acres since Thursday night.

 Photo courtesy South Dakota Wildland Fire Division

A fire that sparked late Thursday evening in Custer State Park has burned at least 58 acres, officials said Friday.

According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, the fire was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 16A and Needles Highway, just northeast of Legion Lake along Badger Clark Road.

State, local and federal firefighters battled the blaze during the overnight hours. As of 8:42 a.m. Friday, 58 acres had burned and firefighters were able to stop forward progress. No structures have been lost, reports indicate.

Firefighters will remain on scene to further strengthen control lines and continue mop up operations, GPFI said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is near the same area where the Legion Lake Fire ignited on Dec. 11, 2017, which burned more than 54,000 acres over five days and required 350 personnel and $2.5 million in costs to extinguish. That fire started from a downed power line and was discovered within 10 minutes of ignition.

People are also reading…

The 2017 fire was the third-largest in Black Hills modern history. It was fueled by high winds, similar to Thursday's conditions, and stacked waste piles from logging operations.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
3
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Denying a permit for a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol because it's being decorated for Christmas? It appears the First Amendment right …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

None of our Republican officials voted for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill that we desperately need because of their "concern" of the h…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

It has been about 14 months since the AG struck and killed a man but our state legislature is still "unsure" what to really do about it and ho…

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds protest at COP26 as negotiations draw to a close

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News