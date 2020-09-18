Custer State Park to host 55th annual Buffalo Roundup on Sept. 25

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 55th annual Buffalo Roundup staff aren't sure how any people to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will operate with fewer hands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kobee Stalder, Custer State Park visitor services program manager, said Friday the roundup typically has 150-200 people helping out. This year, it will see 120-130 people compared to about 170 last year.

“This year with everything happening and the state of the world, we didn’t get all the volunteers and seasonal workers we normally do,” Stadler said.

He said there will be about 60 horseback riders and 15 vehicles guiding the herd in the park.

This year’s roundup will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and features about 1,450 bison, which is a little more than last year.

Stadler said the park’s herd has grown a little over the last five years. He also said the park received more moisture this summer, so there’s a little more range for the animals to graze.

During the roundup, park employees and volunteers will sort, brand, vaccinate and test the herd. This will help the staff randomly select bison from each group for the annual auction.