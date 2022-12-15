Cutting the "Chord": Canadian-based company axes Fall River County uranium mining plan

Residents and activists in Fall River County are celebrating this week after Canadian company Pegasus Resources announced a decision to withdraw their plans to mine uranium near Edgemont. The decision was made after stiff local opposition and environmental groups passed a county-wide ordinance declaring uranium mining a nuisance.

In April 2022, Pegasus Resources acquired 147 lode mining claims over 3,037 acres in an agreement with Wyoming-based Cowboy Exploration and Development, LLC. The contiguous claims stretched across the Fall River and Lakota formations, covering mineralization area drilled by the Union Carbide Corp. (UC) in the late 1970’s.

Pegasus indicated that UC had identified two underground sites, believed to be below the water table, and at least eight small conventional sites for potential open-pit mining, for a total estimated mining reserve of 2.5 million pounds of Uranium-308 in the area.

Known as the Chord Project, the site was to be located about three-and-a-half miles southwest of enCore Energy’s Dewey-Burdock project also in Fall River County.

On December 3, Pegasus Resources said in a release the “opposition to uranium projects in South Dakota was considered low” when the agreement was originally signed, but since the areas around the proposed mining had rallied against them.

“In late September 2022, Pegasus opened negotiations with Cowboy Exploration when the company became concerned with an increased anti-mining sentiment in Fall River County, specifically toward uranium exploration and development,” Pegasus said in the release. “Since then, Fall River County voters have declared uranium mining a nuisance.”

Pegasus Resources, Inc. is a Vancouver-based company. Their website identifies them as a “a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold and base metal properties in North America.”

British Columbia’s corporate registry shows the company was initially registered in February 1995 and has changed names multiple times in the years since, operating as Solitaire Minerals Corp. in Sept. 1996 and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. in Nov. 2012 before changing back to Pegasus Resources in Dec. 2020.

Pegasus’ website lists three project areas: two in Canada and one in the U.S.

The Golden Project consists of seven claims near the British Columbia-Alberta border for gold and possibly copper mineralization. Another 14 claims across four uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan make up their Northeast Athabasca project. And they also own 30 unpatented lode claims for uranium and vanadium across 600 acres in Utah.

Cowboy Exploration and Development, LLC lists a post office box in Laramie as their mailing address with a physical address in Pinellas Park, Florida. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State’ office, Cowboy Exploration was established in March 2022, just 32 days before optioning the Chord Project claims to Pegasus in a $1.5 million deal.

The Edgemont area is no stranger to mining interests.

In 1889, as South Dakota was granted statehood, the Lincoln Land Company, a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Missouri Railroads, looked for a new home for their westward-expanding railroad. In the spring of 1890, they built a depot and railyards on land just south of the Cheyenne River, becoming the town of Edgemont, named for its location on the southern edge of the Black Hills.

With the U.S. detonation of atomic bombs in Japan in 1945, the Atomic Age was born and the need for enough Uranium-235 to build more bombs was significant.

According to a 1955 U.S. Geological Survey report, the first discovery of deposits containing carnotite, a uranium ore, were found in Craven Canyon, about eight miles north of Edgemont, in June of 1951. It set off a uranium boom in the area. According to a Rapid City Journal story from 1953, the price of uranium from the Edgemont area averaged $30 per ton.

The Edgemont Uranium Mill was constructed in 1956 and operated by Mines Development, Inc., a subsidiary of Susquehanna-Western, Inc., until 1972, reaching a production capacity of 500 tons of ore a day. It was purchased by the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1974, but for economic, environmental and engineering reasons, they chose never to operate it.

TVA was ordered to decommission the site, which was completed in 1989.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, four million tons of mine waste, contaminated soil and building materials from the decommissioned site were relocated to a disposal cell two miles south of the former mill site, near the head of a tributary to the Cheyenne River.

The State of South Dakota declined to be the long-term custodian of the site, so it is now monitored annually by the Dept. of Energy’s Office of Legacy Management and will remain as such indefinitely.

Mining at boom time was done with open pits and short adits, the remains of which — including unreclaimed mines and radioactive waste — can be found scattered across the landscape to this day.

Pegasus Resources said the Chord Project, like Dewey-Burdock, would use in-situ recovery (ISR) to obtain uranium.

In-situ, Latin for “in place,” is the most common method of mining uranium. According to the World Nuclear Association, in 2019, 57% of the world’s uranium was collected using this method.

ISR involves pumping a liquid solution through wells into the ore body to dissolve the uranium and then pumping it up to the surface to a processing plant. The uranium is extracted, purified, concentrated and dried into its “yellowcake” form, which is then packed into 55-gallon drums and transported to a uranium conversion facility.

The water is then treated to meet federal standards and pumped back below ground.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission identified 13 ISR facilities in the country, with three — including the proposed Dewey-Burdock site — under their direct licensing. The other 10 — located in “agreement states” such as Wyoming, Texas, Colorado and Utah — are not directly regulated by the NRC. These states operate under strict agreements with the NRC to exercise their own regulatory control over uranium mining facilities.

Once used to build atomic weapons, uranium mining is primarily done today to fuel nuclear reactors that generate electricity.

Fall River County resident Susan Henderson said she and a group of concerned locals have been fighting uranium mining attempts for more than a decade. The group submitted a 448-signature petition to the state in August 2022, which allowed residents to vote on an ordinance declaring uranium mining a nuisance.

On November 8, 56% of Fall River County residents voted in favor of that ordinance.

“You have these big companies ramming this down our throats, demanding water permits and mining permits and NRC permits and EPA permits and so on,” Henderson told the Journal on Monday. “This is the first time the public has had a chance to say ‘no, we don’t want this.’”

Fall River County doesn’t have county-level planning or zoning, meaning they rely on these nuisance statutes. The ordinance will allow residents to sue any company that begins to mine in order to abate the nuisance.

The residents of Fall River County aren’t the only ones openly fighting mining interests in the region.

The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance was founded in 2009 and has spent more than a decade opposing mining operations, from Dewey-Burdock to F3 Gold’s Jenny Gulch exploration project.

The news of Pegasus’ retreat was met with congratulations.

“It’s a victory,” BHCWA wrote in a release. “We did it, Fall River County and Black Hills Community. Our voices are strong and clean water matters!”

Those in opposition cite environmental concerns brought by the mining operations. There are two large, open pit mines unreclaimed north of Edgemont. There’s also the four million tons of waste from the original Edgemont Mill buried on 100 acres near the town.

While in-situ recovery involves very little “traditional” mining work, concerns persist over the threat to groundwater.

Dr. Lilias Jarding with the BHCWA previously expressed concerns to the Journal about potential leaks of uranium into the water supply.

“Underground excursions when the mining fluid goes out of the mining area are typical,” she said.

The Journal attempted to reach Pegasus Resources several times for comment but never received a response.

It is unclear if Fall River County’s implementation of the nuisance ordinance and Pegasus’ subsequent decision to withdraw will have any effect on enCore Energy’s pursuit of permits for the hotly contested Dewey-Burdock project, located just miles from the former Chord Project site.