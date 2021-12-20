 Skip to main content
Cyberattack on HR software company forces Monument Health to manual record-keeping

Monument Health Hospital 20200320
Jeff Easton

A widely reported ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group, a multinational company that provides payroll management and other services, has forced Monument Health to make temporary changes in scheduling, attendance and timekeeping methods, according to a statement from Monument Health.

Officials report that no employee or patient information has been breached.

"Monument Health, like thousands of companies large and small, is being affected by a national software outage of the Kronos/UKG scheduling, attendance and timekeeping services. Kronos/UKG, is working to restore its Workforce Central system, which went down Dec. 11," according to the statement.

"Our leadership teams were able to reconstruct shift schedules to be sure we continue to serve the health care needs of our communities without interruption.

"Our Payroll, IT and Human Resources teams completed payroll on Dec. 17, and Monument Health has asked hourly caregivers to continue using the time clocks while tracking their time manually. If Kronos does not come up by the end of the next pay period, we’ll have the manually tracked time available."

