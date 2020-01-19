Cyclones stop Rush

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Cody Milan banked in his own rebound at close to the net midway through the third period to help push the Cincinnati Cyclones to a 3-1 win over the Rapid City Rush on Sunday.

With the loss, the Rush end a stretch of four games over five nights in three cities. Rapid City went 2-2-0-0 during the road trip.

Cincinnati scored the only goal of the first period. With just 61 seconds left, a Frank Hora shot was denied by Rush goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos, but the rebound came to Jesse Schultz, who tapped the puck home to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead heading into the locker room. Hora and Justin Vaive were credited with assists.

The Rush tied the game in the second period. Rapid City’s Tanner Karty buried the rebound past Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser to square the game at 1-1 with 11:23 to play in the second stanza. Assists went to Jalen Smereck and Chris Leibinger.

Cincinnati broke the deadlock in the third period on a scramble in front of the Rush net. With 8:33 left in the game, Cody Milan knocked in his own rebound from in front of the Rush crease and squeaked a shot by Sakellaropoulos, giving Cincinnati a 2-1 lead with 8:33 left in the game. Pascal Aquin and Brady Vail assisted on Milan’s goal.