Cyclones too much for Rush to close series

And after the Rush drew even (6:24), on a Matteo Gennaro goal slapper from the left face-off circle that deflected off a defender’s stick over the head of Cyclone goalie Michael Houser, Cincinnati added two more tallies later in the period.

Both goals came on rebounds, a Justin Vaive conversion in the low slot. And to add insult to injury, Cincinnati’s John Edwardh tapping in a loose puck in the crease an instant before the horn sounded ending the period.

“That was a tough one right at the buzzer there,” Tetrault stated. “We were scrambling there and it was one of those games where all of the bounces went Cincinnati’s way, but they deserved those bounces because they outworked us in the first period and really set the tone.”

After Cincinnati stretched the lead to 4-1 midway through the second period with a Justin Vaive’s second goal of the night at the 12:31 mark of the second period, Quenneville’s very painfully mannered goal, his 20th of the season — assists to Saulnier and Eric Israel — and fifth of the series following a four-goal outburst on Friday night, narrowed the deficit to 4-2 through two periods.

Though a Rush power play early in the third (17:39) gave their faithful a speck of hope to narrow the deficit, the power play that has been dormant for the past month came up empty.