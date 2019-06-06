South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden will be the featured speaker in Custer at a special program honoring World War II veterans on June 6, the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Europe.
Personal invitations were issued to 175 living World War II veterans residing in the Black Hills.
The memorial event will be held today at 10 a.m. in the 1881 Courthouse Museum's Dakota Territory Room, located on the third floor, 411 Mount Rushmore Road in Custer.
The event is sponsored by Custer Post #46, American Legion; Kenneth Kuper Post #3442, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Custer; Daughters of the American Revolution–Harney Peak Chapter; and the 1881 Courthouse Museum.