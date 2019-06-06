Lady luck can be a benevolent or brutal mistress in time of war. Ralph Schwab of Rapid City knows that all too well.
Schwab was one of approximately 73,000 Americans who landed in France 75 years ago today as part of the largest air, sea and land invasion in military history, D-Day, the allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France in World War II.
Schwab, originally from rural Stanton, N.D., was a 24-year-old paratrooper with the famed 82nd Airborne Division, one of thousands of troops dropped behind enemy lines in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944.
Schwab would survive the nighttime parachute drop, one of two combat jumps he would make during the war in Europe.
“I was born lucky,” said Schwab, now 99 and living with his wife Dorothy in their cozy south Rapid City home. “I had God with me as my Guardian Angel lots of times.”
Many of his brothers-in-arms that night did not live to see another sunrise, their C-47 transport planes shot down by German anti-aircraft fire, or even friendly fire from allied ships taking part in the massive invasion armada making its way across the English Channel in the predawn darkness.
Others died when they mistakenly were dropped into the middle of the German-held inland village of Sainte Mere Eglise, their parachutes illuminated by spotlights, sitting ducks for enemy marksmen.
He would escape serious injury when a German mortar or grenade exploded near him in a roadside ambush, a week or so after the invasion.
Shrapnel from the blast cut his rifle in two and knocked him cold. A backpack absorbed much of the impact, still leaving him with arm and shoulder wounds.
He would again escape death when he was ordered to deliver a unit message to company headquarters, leaving another soldier in a foxhole they had dug together.
Upon his return he learned a German mortar shell had made a direct hit on the foxhole. His fellow soldier never had a chance.
“I was just lucky they called me out, or I would have been in there with him,” said Schwab, in a voice softened by the years, but with an evident reverence for the twist of fate sparing him.
Schwab joined the 82nd Airborne after completing his basic training at Camp Wheeler, near Fort Benning, Georgia, in the winter of 1942-43. Part of his paratrooper training included a summer in Alliance, Neb.
He shipped overseas in the fall of 1943, continuing to train in Northern Ireland through the winter and finally moving to Nottingham, England, in the spring of 1944 to make the final preparations for the invasion.
The first paratroops to land in France that fateful day were called pathfinders, troops sent in early to mark drop zones for the massive influx of troops to follow.
Many of the more than 300 transport planes that followed, including one carrying Schwab, had been scattered out of their formations by anti-aircraft fire, heavy clouds and confusion.
You have free articles remaining.
Schwab remembers anti-aircraft fire, called flak, peppering the C-47 carrying him and about a dozen other soldiers, who quickly decided they didn’t want to become trapped aboard a potentially stricken aircraft.
“It sounded like a bunch of hailstones on that aluminum skin. That plane was taking quite a beating. We kept yelling ‘Let’s get out.’ I don’t think it took us five seconds and everybody was out of there,” he said.
Paratroops from the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions would eventually link up with the troops coming ashore at Normandy, helping liberate small towns and defend bridge crossings in the early days of the invasion.
Schwab, after spending several days in a field hospital recovering from his shrapnel wounds, joined other airborne troops in returning to England about a month after the invasion.
The 82nd would go on to take part in the relief of Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge in late December.
Schwab’s unit, the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, would continue to fight its way into Germany, crossing the Rhine River and coming within a few miles of Berlin when the war in Europe ended in May 1945.
He came home from Europe in November of 1945, helping a brother on the family farm near Hazen for about a year.
He later operated a filling station in Richardton, N.D., and also helped build the Garrison Dam in North Dakota along with the early construction of the Oahe Reservoir near Pierre.
He eventually settled in Custer and operated a service station there for eight years, finally moving to Rapid City just after the 1972 flood and working in contracting and construction.
He and Dorothy, a school teacher he had met at a dance not long after his return from the war, have lived in their Montana Street home for more than 45 years.
They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 15. They have six children, three boys and three girls, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A daughter passed away in 1997.
Putting the war into perspective after three quarters of a century, Schwab sees more of an individual attitude among people today.
“Those days everybody seemed like they were together,” he said.
Like so many of his generation that interrupted their best years to fight for their country, then return to a nation forever changed, Schwab doesn’t consider himself a hero.
“The ones that didn’t come back are the heroes, really,” he said.