Vidal Dávila, superintendent at Wind Cave National Park, will retire Dec. 31 after almost 45 years of service with the National Park Service, according to a news release.
Dávila has been the superintendent at the park since Oct. 1, 2007.
A native of Pearsall, Texas, Dávila graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in recreation and parks administration. He started working as a summer seasonal employee at age 22 for the National Park Service at Amistad Recreation Area for four summers before becoming a permanent employee. In between the summer seasonal jobs, he taught life and earth science at the junior high school in Pearsall, Texas.
Dávila served in many national park units, including Amistad Recreation Area in Texas, Big Bend National Park in Texas, the Southwest Regional Office in New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas, Great Basin National Park in Nevada, and Wind Cave National Park.
“I grew up in national parks," Dávila said.
Early on in his career, Dávila worked as an emergency medical technician, wildland and structural firefighter and was a member of the technical rock-climbing rescue team at Big Bend National Park.
You have free articles remaining.
One of his early accomplishments was working in the interpretive division at Big Bend National Park and being selected to the second Natural Resource Training Program, where he traveled to major universities throughout the country and received the latest and best information on how to manage natural resources. After the training program, his career has been in the management of natural resources starting as the first resource management specialist at Guadalupe Mountains National Park.
“One of my favorite places to work has been Wind Cave National Park," Dávila said. "The resources here are amazing. With a significant underground cave and vast natural and cultural resources above ground, we have two parks in one."
In 2010, Dávila was named Superintendent of the Year for Natural Resources by the Midwest regional director for his work in managing natural resources at Wind Cave National Park. Since 2013, Dávila has been a member of the NPS Midwest Regional Office Bison Leadership Team to encourage collaborative decision-making among bison parks and to facilitate coordination with other NPS regions and with NPS national leadership.
Davila’s biggest accomplishment at Wind Cave was acquiring the former Casey property, a 5,556-acre section of land adjoining the park in 2011.
A retirement dinner will be held Saturday evening, Jan. 4, at the Red Rock River Resort in Hot Springs. Reservations can be made by calling 605-745-4600.