The Dakota Choral Union will present "Christmas at the Cathedral" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 520 Cathedral Drive in Rapid City.
Admission is free; bring a non-perishable food item to benefit KOTA's Care & Share Food Drive. Monetary donations are also appreciated.
Under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Nero and Assistant Director Brady Ketelson, Dakota Choral Union is a nonprofit, non-auditioned community chorus and is supported in part by the City of Rapid City.