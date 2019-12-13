{{featured_button_text}}
The Dakota Choral Union will present "Christmas in the Cathedral" on Sunday at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.

The Dakota Choral Union will present "Christmas at the Cathedral" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 520 Cathedral Drive in Rapid City.

Admission is free; bring a non-perishable food item to benefit KOTA's Care & Share Food Drive. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

Under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Nero and Assistant Director Brady Ketelson, Dakota Choral Union is a nonprofit, non-auditioned community chorus and is supported in part by the City of Rapid City.

