Damaged water main leaves portion of Box Elder without water

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

A damaged water main has left portions of Box Elder without water late Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., City Hall was without water, according to Public Information Officer Matt Connor, as well as individual reports from residents throughout the city.

Connor said there have been reports of a construction crew nearby that struck a water main, and the city sent a crew out to investigate, with no details as of Wednesday afternoon.

The city also did not have an estimated timeline, but Connor said the Public Works Department said there is a chance it could be "for an extended period of time, because its a main trunk of water line that might have been hit. And if that's the case, it could be a longer repair."

Connor said they do not know how many homes are affected, but will release more information as soon as it is available.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

