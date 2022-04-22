Darla Drew announces campaign for House District 34

Rapid City Council member Darla Drew announced that she will run for a seat representing state House District 34.

District 34 encompasses west Rapid City.

Drew, a Democrat, will proceed to the November general election with Democrat Jay Schultz. Incumbent Republican Reps. Mike Derby and Jess Olson will face a challenge from Jodie Frye in the June 7 Republican primary.

Drew is a fife-long Rapid City resident, and recently announced she was leaving her Ward 5 seat on City Council. She served three terms since 2014.

She said she has been active in taking on many local issues. Drew has served on numerous area boards, commissions and committees. Her city appointments include the Rapid City Planning Commission, Human Relations Commission, Rapid City Public Library Board of Trustees, Liaison to the Visit Rapid City Committee and the Rapid City Parks Department, among others.

“I would enter the legislature with extensive experience in local government. I am a moderate Democrat, undefeated in three consecutive elections, who believes in constructive dialog with anyone and everyone to find practical solutions for improving our local economy, schools, health and family needs," she said.

"My goal is always to leave a place better than I found it," Drew said. "That would be an improvement over the way things have been going lately. I don't play identity politics and I'm not a participant in the culture wars. I'm focused on building a stronger economy, protecting our quality of life, improving our schools, and trying to make the government more responsive and efficient by working on the real problems of South Dakota.”

Drew recently retired from the Black Hills Playhouse as development operations manager. She is most widely known as the singer in the popular rock band DD & The Fayrohs. The band was formed in 1983 and featured hits from the 50s and 60s.

Drew’s other work experience includes communications specialist for a low-income and Indigenous youth college prep program, and assistant director of the Dahl Arts Center. She started a rock and country band booking agency in 1979 at the age of 22 and ran her home based business, Black Hills Talent, for 25 years.

Among her community volunteer efforts, Drew created the Readiatrics Book Drive in 2001. Over the past 20 years, the drive has provided more than 170,000 books for area children in need. Drew also served three terms as the president of Backroom Productions, presenting low-cost and no cost performances. This year Backroom is developing “The Writer’s Block,” a resource for local writers and poets.

"Supporting legislation that makes Western South Dakota a great place to live and raise a family is a priority," Drew said. "I am a mother and a grandmother who actively works to create and fund more ways to keep our kids here."

