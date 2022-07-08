 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Data security issue impacts Monument Health

Monument Health (Rapid City)

Monument Health's fifth street entrance at 353 Fairmont Boulevard in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Monument Health was recently informed that one of its vendors, MCG Health LLC, had a security issue that could affect some Monument Health patients.

According to a Friday news release, MCG Health provides clinical guidance to health care providers and health plans. The company determined that an unauthorized party had obtained certain personal information about some patients of certain MCG customers.

Monument Health said the data may have included names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender.

After learning of this issue, MCG brought in a leading forensic investigation firm to assist in the investigation, the news release said. Also, MCG is coordinating with law enforcement authorities. MCG has deployed additional monitoring tools and will continue to enhance the security of its systems, the news release said.

"At Monument Health, we take patient privacy seriously. We have cooperated fully with MCG to ensure people are notified in a timely manner," the statement from Monument Health officials said.

MCG is sending notices via mail to patients whose information was affected. The company advises affected patients to monitor their credit reports and account information and to check for unfamiliar activity.

If suspicious activity is observed, affected individuals should promptly contact the institution at which the account is maintained.

MCG has established a dedicated toll-free telephone number for affected individuals who may have questions or who would like additional information about this issue. The toll-free number is 866-475-7221 and is available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT, and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MDT.

More information, including instructions on how to place a fraud alert or security freeze on credit files, is available at mcg.com.

