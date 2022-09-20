 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dates set for first-degree murder trial of 2-year-old

Precious Black Elk

Black Elk

 Pennington County Jail

Pennington County Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky set trial dates Tuesday morning for a woman accused of beating a 2-year-old child to death in February 2021.

Precious Black Elk, 24, of Box Elder was indicted by a grand jury in August with either premeditated first-degree murder, second-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter. Black Elk could not be convicted of all three counts. She originally faced second-degree manslaughter and child abuse charges in February 2021 for the death of her adopted daughter.

Lara Roetzel, acting Pennington County State's Attorney, requested to set a trial despite being in plea negotiations with Black Elk's attorneys.

"The state is anxious to resolve" this case, she said.

She said discovery information has been exchanged with defense and defense said they were ready for trial as well.

People are also reading…

Gusinsky cautioned both attorneys to adhere to deadlines for motions and responses. He said he has had lawyers in the past, particularly with the state, not comply with pretrial guidelines.

"I'm not going to be lenient," he said.

According to previous court testimony, Black Elk admitted to police that she lost her temper with the toddler. The child, who was born in June 2018 and identified as A.I.R. in a July 13 indictment, was reportedly beaten and had extensive bruising.

According to previous Journal reports, Black Elk reportedly called 911 from the Valley Village mobile home community in Box Elder to report a child was not breathing. The Box Elder police and fire departments, and the Rapid City Fire Department, responded to the call and found the girl unresponsive and beyond resuscitation.

After seeing bruises, officers called investigators from the police department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Police said an autopsy found the child's manner of death was a homicide, not an accident or natural death.

Premeditated first-degree murder is a class A felony with a mandatory minimum of life in prison and a maximum of the death penalty and up to a $50,000 fine. Roetzel noted that the state does not intend to pursue the death penalty. 

Second-degree murder is a class B felony with a mandatory life sentence and up to a $50,000 fine, and manslaughter in the first degree is a class C felony with a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

The trial is scheduled for March 13-31, 2023. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023, and an all-day motions hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 28.

Journal reporter Shalom Baer Gee contributed to this report.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

