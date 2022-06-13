 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Hubbard sets eyes on House District 35 seat

David Hubbard

David Hubbard

 Courtesy

David Hubbard of Rapid City will be a Democratic candidate for South Dakota House District 35, which includes Box Elder, most of Rapid Valley, and portions of eastern Rapid City.

Hubbard will face Democrat Pat Cromwell and Republican incumbent Reps. Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph for the two District 35 House seats in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hubbard said he is running "to give voters a better option than the extreme political agenda we've seen in Pierre."

"I support the development of renewable energy, including wind and solar. I support Medicaid expansion so hard-working South Dakotans can access preventative health care," he said in a statement. "I am part of the majority of South Dakotans who voted to legalize cannabis and address corruption in our state. I insist the will of the South Dakota people be respected and that legislators obey the will of those who elected them to office."

Hubbard said he does not support efforts to outlaw abortions in South Dakota.

People are also reading…

"This is a difficult and painful decision for a woman to make. It is not a decision politicians should make on the behalf of others," he said. "South Dakotans have voted twice against abortion bans and I have and always will defend a woman's right to autonomy over her own body."

Hubbard is a South Dakota native and graduated from Southeast Vocational Technical School as well as South Dakota State University. He is a U.S. Army Cold War veteran who served in both the South Dakota National Guard and in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as an airborne infantry paratrooper. He said he strongly supports both our active duty and retired military personnel.

Hubbard is a website developer for a Rapid City advertising and marketing firm and currently serves on the Veterans Honor Banner Project Board of Directors.

