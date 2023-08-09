Sturgis Police Department statistics for Tuesday show drug-related arrests and citations remain high compared to last year's numbers as DUIs remain on par with 2022.

The statistics include data from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, and do not include numbers from other agencies.

There were nine arrests or citations for driving while intoxicated in the city, bringing this year's total-to-date to 43 — up four from this same time last year.

Eleven arrests or citations were made for misdemeanor drug possession. Four arrests were made for felony drug possession. So far this rally there have been 61 arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, up 18 from the same time last year. There have been 25 total arrests for felony drug possession since SPD began keeping statistics Friday morning, which is 13 higher from the same period in 2022.

In total, there were approximately 199 calls for service from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, with 17 people jailed — bringing the total number of people jailed so far for this year's rally up to 79 — on par with the same time last year.

South Dakota Highway Patrol numbers for 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Wednesday still show total warnings are down this year compared to last but actual citations are up so far over the same time in 2022. Between Rapid City and Sturgis, 71 arrests have been made for driving under the influence, 118 for misdemeanor drug offenses, and 68 for felony drug offenses. About 793 total traffic citations were issued up from 721 at this time last year. And 2,292 warnings were given — down from 2,602 at the same time last year.

SDHP has responded to 27 non-injury accidents and 32 accidents with injuries.

Two accidents have been fatal so far this year.

Tuesday the South Dakota Department of Transportation tallied 55,848 vehicles entering Sturgis. That number is down 4.2% below the five-year average.

On Friday, they counted 45,652 vehicles entering Sturgis, down 13.4% from the previous five-year average. Saturday, the count was 38,126 vehicles, down 37.3% from the previous five-year average. Sunday, they tallied 60,586 vehicles, up 4.4% from the previous five-year average. Monday the count came to 50,487 vehicles, down 16.9% from the five-year average.

So far in 2023, DOT has tallied 250,669 vehicles below the five-year average of 290,671 vehicles.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13 with scheduled rides, hundreds of vendors, and concerts.

See day three's stats by clicking here.