Sturgis Police Department statistics for Monday show a steady level of DUIs and drug arrests as the week continues, traffic and nontraffic-related arrests were up over 60 with 15 people jailed.

The statistics include data from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, and do not include numbers from other agencies.

There were eight arrests or citations for driving while intoxicated in the city, bringing this year's total-to-date to 34 — down two from this same time last year.

Fifteen arrests or citations were made for misdemeanor drug possession. Eleven arrests were made for felony drug possession. So far this rally there have been 50 arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, up 17 from the same time last year. There have been 21 total arrests for felony drug possession since SPD began keeping statistics Friday morning, which is 10 higher from the same period in 2022.

In total, there were approximately 158 calls for service from Monday to Tuesday morning, and 15 people jailed — bringing the total number of people jailed so far for this year's rally up to 62 — three less than the same time last year.

South Dakota Highway Patrol numbers for 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Tuesday show total warnings are down this year compared to last but actual citations are up so far over the same time in 2022. Between Rapid City and Sturgis, 52 arrests were made for driving under the influence, 81 for misdemeanor drug offenses, and 35 for felony drug offenses. About 590 total traffic citations were issued, and 1739 warnings — down from 1,368 at the same time last year.

SDHP has responded to 21 non-injury accidents and 26 accidents with injuries.

Two accidents have been fatal so far this year.

Monday the South Dakota Department of Transportation tallied 50,487 vehicles entering Sturgis. That number is down 16.9% below the five-year average.

On Friday, they counted 45,652 vehicles entering Sturgis, Down 13.4% from the previous five-year average. Saturday, the count was 38,126 vehicles, down 37.3% from the previous five-year average. Sunday, they tallied 60,586 vehicles, up 4.4% from the previous five-year average.

So far in 2023, DOT has tallied 194,851 vehicles below the five-year average of 232,353 vehicles.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook their deputies responded to 119 calls for service Sunday. Five people were arrested for driving under the influence with one being a felony. The county had five injury accidents and three non-injury accidents.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13 with scheduled rides, hundreds of vendors, and concerts.

