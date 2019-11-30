South Dakota Day of Giving is a day when generosity goes viral.
Day of Giving is an event for nonprofits to raise money and awareness about their work. Day of Giving is Dec. 3, the Tuesday after the biggest shopping weekend of the year – Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Organizers hope shoppers will plan ahead and set aside some money to donate to their favorite nonprofits.
“We were missing the celebration of generosity or a focus on service. … Day of Giving was created in response to the consumerism of the season. We’re setting aside a day to draw attention to the important nonprofit work that happens in communities and give the public a chance to support it. Nonprofits are such a critical part of our community,” said Kelly Gibson, director of projects for The Numad Group, which provides overall for support for the South Dakota Day of Giving (#GivingTuesday).
Last year, $1.75 million was raised statewide on the Day of Giving for the 398 nonprofits that participated. This year, 520 nonprofits statewide are participating; about 170 of those are in the Black Hills. For a complete list, go to southdakotagives.org/participating-nonprofits. Donations can be made online, and 100 percent of the money raised goes to the nonprofits.
“One of the benefits of giving days across the country is they’re really effective in bringing new donors … that had never contributed in the past. Day of Giving is fun and people gain awareness of organizations they didn’t know about,” Gibson said. “Last year, organizations (in South Dakota) had 1,368 new donors … who made their first gift on the Day of Giving.”
The nonprofits seeking support cover a diverse range of needs and interests such as animals, housing, fighting hunger, youth programs, senior citizen services, community arts and theater, Girl Scouts, professional development for women and more.
These are some of the nonprofits that are hosting special events or have set fundraising goals to attract donors for this Day of Giving.
Wellfully is the only residential group care home and residential addiction recovery program for adolescents in western South Dakota. For Day of Giving, Wellfully’s goal is to raise $25,000 in 24 hours to provide services for the kids in their behavioral health care and addiction recovery units. Every year, Wellfully serves about 350 boys and girls ages 10 to 17, and helps them build stronger hearts, minds and bodies. Wellfully also provides mobile outpatient addiction recovery services specifically for adolescents.
Matthews Opera House in Spearfish is using South Dakota Day of Giving to launch its fundraising campaign for a renovation project. The opera house wants to transform the back room of its art gallery into a community art space that can accommodate craft days and art classes for all ages, artist demonstrations and more.
“If you have ever attended one of our craft activities, you’ve probably seen the back room of our gallery,” said Kyler Flock, community engagement manager at Matthews Opera House. “While it functions, the room is not welcoming and it doesn’t optimize the space we have. We want to see every room at the Matthews utilized to its fullest, creative potential and have as many spaces as possible that our community can use to engage with and explore art.”
He said beyond cosmetic improvements, more tables and seating and floor space will be added. Additionally, wall-to-wall storage for craft supplies, paper, paint, and other art materials would be available. “After the room is done, we have a huge list of events and activities we can’t wait to host, we just want the space to be as creative and fun as possible,” Flock said.
In conjunction with #GivingTuesday, Matthews Opera House will host “A Readers’ Theater Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The event includes a 45-minute readers’ theater production of the classic tale “A Christmas Carol,” followed by live caroling. Admission is free, but a donation to Matthews Opera House is suggested. Through Dec. 4, donations to Matthews Opera House will be earmarked for the back room renovation.
First Peoples Fund in Rapid City supports indigenous artists through a variety of grant initiatives. On Day of Giving, up to $7,500 of funds donated will be matched by the HRK Foundation. First Peoples Fund will use the donations to fund a 2020 fellowship for an artist who is committed to passing on ancestral knowledge to the next generation.
On #GivingTuesday, The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting Blue Jean Ball 2 at 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The evening includes a catered appetizer buffet, music by the Lonely Rangers, a live auction for six Black Hills adventure packages, a silent auction and raffle baskets. Tickets are $40. Proceeds will go toward the Journey to 2022 campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise $150,000 to improve accessibility and interactive education.
“We hope everyone can join us and support our efforts in making our museum an even better place for all our members and guests,” said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director. “We have several initiatives that we will share updates on and hope throughout the evening to gain support for even more.”
An anonymous donor will match gifts of $100 or more to Special Olympics South Dakota on Day of Giving and through the end of 2019.
Arts South Dakota will earmark Day of Giving donations they receive to defray costs for educators who attend the Arts Education Institute and Band Director Institute.
Friends of Wind Cave National Park is seeking Day of Giving donations to pay for culverts and graveling on an access road project next spring.
Beyond fundraising, nonprofits can use Day of Giving to thank donors, announce new initiatives and recruit volunteers. The buzz around Day of Giving started in August, when organizers started a series of challenges. In some, nonprofits could compete for prize money. In others, they were encouraged to build relationships with businesses and government officials, or to creatively promote themselves.
“Organizations often are so busy doing the mission-focused work that they don’t have time or resources to promote what they’re doing. Hopefully this day creates a big megaphone for nonprofits,” Gibson said.