Sturgis Police Department statistics show arrests were down Sunday despite calls for service increasing by about 50 from Saturday at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The statistics include data from 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and do not include numbers from other agencies.

There were seven arrests or citations for driving while intoxicated, bringing this year's total-to-date to 26 — on par with this same time last year.

Eleven arrests or citations were made for misdemeanor drug possession. Two arrests were made for felony drug possession. So far this rally there have been 35 arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, up 14 from the same time last year. There have been 10 total arrests for felony drug possession since SPD began keeping statistics Friday morning, which is three higher from the same period in 2022.

In total, there were approximately 227 calls for service from Sunday to Monday morning, and 14 people jailed — bringing the total number of people jailed so far for this year's rally up to 47 — three less than the same time last year.

South Dakota Highway Patrol numbers for 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday still show total warnings and citations are down so far over the same time in 2022. Between Rapid City and Sturgis, 36 arrests were made for driving under the influence, 46 for misdemeanor drug offenses, and 17 for felony drug offenses. About 365 total traffic citations were issued, and 1,136 warnings — down from 1,368 at the same time last year.

SDHP has responded to 16 non-injury accidents and 21 accidents with injuries.

Two accidents have been fatal.

On Sunday morning, a 2021 Harley Davidson traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 36 braked for an unknown reason. A 2003 Chevy Express Van rear-ended the Harley. A separate 2003 Harley with sidecar struck the van. A separate 2023 Harley then struck debris and crashed. The 54-year-old female passenger of the 2003 Harley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. All others received non-life-threatening minor injuries. The occupants of the 2003 and 2021 Harleys were wearing helmets. The occupant of the 2023 Harley was not.

Also Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. on US Highway 14A, a 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, entered the north ditch and tumbled, according to the Highway Patrol. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Numbers released by the City of Sturgis show 119.66 tons of garbage has been collected since Monday, July 30, a 6.6% increase over the same time in 2022. As of Sunday morning, the City had issued 714 temporary vending licenses, down from 757 in 2022. City officials said more vendors are coming in daily. Sturgis Ambulance has responded to 38 calls for service.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook their deputies responded to 119 calls for service Sunday. Six people were arrested for driving under the influence, three were arrested for drugs. The county had three injury accidents. Forty people were booked into the Meade County Jail Sunday, according to the post.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13 with scheduled rides, hundreds of vendors, and concerts.

