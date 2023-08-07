Sturgis Police Department statistics show an uptick in arrests and citations for misdemeanor drug possession and driving while intoxicated at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The statistics include data from 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and do not include numbers from other agencies.

There were 10 arrests or citations for driving while intoxicated, bringing this year's total-to-date to 19 — up from 11 at the same time last year.

Fifteen arrests or citations were made for misdemeanor drug possession. One arrest was made for felony drug possession. So far this rally there have been 23 arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, up six from the same time last year. There have been six total arrests for felony drug possession since SPD began keeping statistics Friday morning, which is two higher from the same period in 2022.

In total, there were approximately 186 calls for service from Saturday to Sunday morning, and 16 people jailed — bringing the total number of people jailed so far for this year's rally up to 33 — three higher than the same time last year.

South Dakota Highway Patrol numbers for 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday show total warnings and citations are down so far over the same time in 2022. Between Rapid City and Sturgis, 25 arrests were made for driving under the influence, 20 for misdemeanor drug offenses, and nine for felony drug offenses. 167 total traffic citations were issued, and 576 warnings — down from 706 at the same time last year. SDHP responded to four non-injury accidents and three accidents with injuries.

Numbers released by the City of Sturgis show 119.66 tons of garbage has been collected since Monday, July 30, a 6.6% increase over the same time in 2022. As of Sunday morning, the City had issued 714 temporary vending licenses, down from 757 in 2022. City officials said more vendors are coming in daily. Sturgis Ambulance has responded to 38 calls for service.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook their deputies responded to 123 calls for service Saturday. Three people were arrested for driving under the influence, three were arrested for assault, and one person was arrested for sexual assault. 50 people were booked into the Meade County Jail Saturday, according to the post.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13 with scheduled rides, hundreds of vendors, and concerts.

The full breakdown of statistics from day two is available here:

See day one's stats by clicking here.