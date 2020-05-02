Day urges genorsity, unity

South Dakotans can join in a global day of generosity, kindness and unity on May 5 for the first #GivingTuesdayNow event.
Inspired by the holiday season event Giving Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow is an emergency response to the vast needs caused by COVID-19. While Giving Tuesday focuses on raising funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations, #GivingTuesdayNow is trying to increase grassroots generosity, kindness, action and unity as the world is coping with the pandemic.
Participants don’t need to register for #GivingTuesdayNow, and donating money to a cause or organization is optional. All that’s needed to participate is an idea and a willingness to help. #GivingTuesdayNow encourages individuals, businesses, communities and nonprofits to find ways to care and support others safely, through activities that allow for social connection while maintaining social distancing.
Organizers of #GivingTuesdayNow especially hope communities will find ways to show their appreciation for first responders, health care workers, and the nonprofits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.
People might also choose show their generosity by buying groceries for an elderly neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing their skills and talents, or donating time or money to causes if they choose. On #GivingTuesdayNow, every act of generosity counts. For more ideas about how to participate, go to facebook.com/GivingTuesday/ or givingtuesday.org/ideas/. Share what you, your business or organization are doing by posting on social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow.
Nationally and internationally, #GivingTuesdayNow is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, PayPal, United Nations Foundation, the CDC Foundation, Facebook, LinkedIn, Guardian News and Media, the Aga Khan Foundation, United Way Worldwide, Candid, The Communications Network, Global Impact, Philanthropy Together, Teach for All, Worldwide Initiatives for Grantmaker Support (WINGS), NBC News and MSNBC.
#GivingTuesdayNow is focused on COVID-19 relief and will not take the place of the holiday season South Dakota Day of Giving. The third annual South Dakota Day of Giving will be Dec. 1, the Tuesday after the biggest shopping weekend of the year — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
“We were missing the celebration of generosity or a focus on service. … Day of Giving was created in response to the consumerism of the season. We’re setting aside a day to draw attention to the important nonprofit work that happens in communities and give the public a chance to support it. Nonprofits are such a critical part of our community,” said Kelly Gibson, director of projects for The Numad Group, which provides overall support for the South Dakota Day of Giving.
Registration will open later this summer for nonprofits that want to participate in the Dec. 1 Day of Giving. In 2019, 520 nonprofits statewide participated, including about 170 in the Black Hills.
