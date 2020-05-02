Day urges genorsity, unity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakotans can join in a global day of generosity, kindness and unity on May 5 for the first #GivingTuesdayNow event.

Inspired by the holiday season event Giving Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow is an emergency response to the vast needs caused by COVID-19. While Giving Tuesday focuses on raising funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations, #GivingTuesdayNow is trying to increase grassroots generosity, kindness, action and unity as the world is coping with the pandemic.

Participants don’t need to register for #GivingTuesdayNow, and donating money to a cause or organization is optional. All that’s needed to participate is an idea and a willingness to help. #GivingTuesdayNow encourages individuals, businesses, communities and nonprofits to find ways to care and support others safely, through activities that allow for social connection while maintaining social distancing.

Organizers of #GivingTuesdayNow especially hope communities will find ways to show their appreciation for first responders, health care workers, and the nonprofits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.