Days of '76 to celebrate 100th anniversary next week

Looking back on the 100 years of Deadwood's Days of '76, there are more similarities than differences in the celebration of the Gold Rush.

Chris Roberts, chairman of the Days of '76 Rodeo committee and board of directors member, said the goal of the board is to continue nodding to and showing value in the history of Deadwood and its rodeo.

"We don't want to veer away from that," he said. "Continuing showing the importance of our history in Deadwood is very important to the Days of '76, and as long as I'm around and on this board of directors, that will not change."

The Days of '76 celebration, which will begin Sunday and last through July 30, began in Deadwood in 1924 to honor the prospectors, miners, muleskinners and madams who settled in the area to explore Black Hills gold. Two years of the celebration were held in Belle Fourche.

Roberts said the event continues to hold its reenactments with the killing of Wild Bill Hickock and stagecoach hold-ups. He also said the rodeo arena still has the look and feel of days gone by.

"We still have our original log grandstands, our wood bucking chutes and you don't see those hardly anymore throughout any professional rodeo across America," he said. "It's fun to hear contestants talk about knowing stories from either their parents or grandparents climbing down on a horse, or bull, in Deadwood with old wood bucking chutes, and they're kind of reminiscing."

Roberts said that's one of the connections contestants are able to make. He also said for spectators, the rodeo is one of the best in the nation and stands out from other PRCA rodeos with its nod to history and "the great past of Deadwood."

He said the rodeo has also grown into one of the largest and cowboys and cowgirls almost can't afford to miss it if they hope to make the National Finals Rodeo in December.

"That's still a little bit difficult for those of us that have been on the board for a lot of years, it's difficult to realize that wow, we are one of the big ones," Roberts said. "If you think you've got a chance to make it to the National Finals Rodeo, that road leads through Deadwood."

Not only is it 100 years of celebration of the Days of '76, it's 100 years of having a Roberts' hand in the celebration. Roberts said he's the fourth generation of his family involved in the rodeo with his great-grandfather having a role in the very beginning.

He said his great-grandfather would bring horses to town for the parade and rodeo performance. He said that led to his grandfather being on the board of directors and serving as chairman along with his own father and now Roberts himself.

"That's something that all of our family is very proud of, knowing that we've been involved in each and every year," Roberts said. "There's certainly something special about thinking back to those previous generations and being involved with getting the rodeo started to continuing the events to growing the event."

He said the rodeo began as a Friday through Sunday event held in early August to now a week-long event in the latter part of July. Roberts said the Days of '76 is now in a more stable financial situation and has seen good growth over the last several years, which was made possible through local sponsors and the city of Deadwood.

New this year, or rather the return of, are seats above the bucking chutes and no candy being tossed during the parade. Roberts said the candy decision is for safety since many of the parade participants include horse-drawn carriages and riders on horseback.

The 100th celebration begins at 9 a.m. Sunday with PRCA steer roping. Timed event slack begins at 8 a.m. Monday with WPRA barrel racing and timed event slack at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Timed event slack is free for spectators this year.

PRCA Rodeo performances begin 7 p.m. Wednesday with Military Appreciation Night, Tri State Livestock News Day Thursday and Tough Enough to Wear Pink Friday. Saturday will have 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.

The historic parades will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday on historic Deadwood's Main Street. There will also be Native American dance and performances at the Paha Sapa Cowboys and Indians Arts Festival at Outlaw Square 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets for the rodeo are available for purchase online at daysof76.com.