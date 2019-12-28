12 Days of Pizza feeding 180 families this holiday season

A lot of kids and families are getting plenty of pizza for Christmas this year. Rapid City’s 12 Days of Pizza program is feeding 180 families about 2,000 meals while school is out for Christmas break.
The program launched in 2015 in Rapid City by offering meals to 12 families at one elementary school, then at two schools the following years. Now, program sponsors Pizza Ranch and Black Hills Community Bank expanded 12 Days of Pizza to all 15 public elementary schools in Rapid City.
For kids who rely on eating breakfast and lunch at school, Christmas vacation causes anxiety, not joy. When schools are closed for the holiday break, some parents struggle to feed their kids three meals a day. The 12 Days of Pizza gives families in need a meal per day during Christmas vacation.
Typically, about 90% of the meal coupons are redeemed, and Pizza Ranch will deliver meals to families for whom transportation is a challenge.
“Especially around the holidays … for a lot of families it can be extremely stressful. Any bit we can do to ease that burden and eliminate a worry, I think it’s a big help,” said Shawn Kerns, senior vice president at Black Hills Community Bank.
The bank and Pizza Ranch franchise owners Steve and Terry Larsen opted to expand 12 Days of Pizza in order to make more of a local impact, Kerns said. Pizza Ranch and Black Hills Community Bank also co-sponsor the 12 Days of Pizza in Sturgis and Spearfish.
“We have identified there is such a need for it, so we really felt like we wanted to do more,” Kerns said.
The 12 Days of Pizza program contacts school principals and provides coupons or punch cards for pizza or chicken meals from Pizza Ranch. Social workers, school counselors and elementary school staff recommend 12 families per school to receive the meal coupons. A requirement of the program is that every family chosen must have at least one elementary school-aged child.
“We gift coupons to the schools and they handle dispersing them to kids and families. We’ve made it a point to not label it as a handout. We view it as, ‘You won this.’ We want it to be a positive thing,” Kerns said.
“Some of the kids are kind of the family hero because they were able to give this to their family. Something as simplistic as a meal can truly be a big difference to a lot of these people. You hear stories (from Pizza Ranch) of families that come there and they’re so thankful,” he said.
Black Hills Community Bank and Pizza Ranch split the cost of the meals. For the 2019-2020 12 Days of Pizza, the bank covers $8 of each meal, Kerns said.
Much of the funding for 12 Days of Pizza comes from bank employees' support, Kerns said. Employees voted unanimously to contribute money raised through Jeans Day fundraisers to the 12 Days of Pizza program. Additionally, Black Hills Community Bank’s Pass In On program gives employees $1,000 to contribute to the cause or charity of their choice, and some employees opted to give that money to 12 Days of Pizza, he said.
“Everybody here really believes in the concept of it and how much of a need there is, and seeing the impact is has,” Kerns said. “The simplest things we overlook — food, shoes, basic necessities — there’s a lot of need.”
The idea for 12 Days of Pizza came from Sean Covel of Deadwood. Covel said his sister, an elementary school teacher in Sturgis, observed in her class that when kids who aren’t eating well return from Christmas break, they struggle to learn. The children require two or three weeks of consistent meals to get back in the habit of learning, he said. The 12 Days of Pizza program helps kids stay ready to learn when they go back to school after the break.
Covel is the producer of films including “Napoleon Dynamite” and the author of the newly released Christmas book, “Marlon McDoogle’s Magical Night.” Covel also is the author of “Porter the Hoarder” books that were distributed to first graders this year in schools throughout South Dakota.
This holiday season, each family that receives coupons for 12 Days of Pizza meals also gets a copy of the second book in the Porter series, “Porter the Hoarder and Pappy’s Perfect Pizza Party.”
For Covel, the 12 Days of Pizza shows the power of communities in which people take care of each other. The program went viral and grew beyond the Black Hills in 2017. During the 2019-2020 Christmas break, about 12,000 meals are being provided at Pizza Ranch locations throughout the Midwest, Kerns said.
“As it has rolled out across the nation, people can look back to Rapid City where it began and see a lot of inspiration. It’s a community business working with a community business to address a community (need),” Covel said. “That’s pretty cool.”