12 Days of Pizza feeding 180 families this holiday season

“We have identified there is such a need for it, so we really felt like we wanted to do more,” Kerns said.

The 12 Days of Pizza program contacts school principals and provides coupons or punch cards for pizza or chicken meals from Pizza Ranch. Social workers, school counselors and elementary school staff recommend 12 families per school to receive the meal coupons. A requirement of the program is that every family chosen must have at least one elementary school-aged child.

“We gift coupons to the schools and they handle dispersing them to kids and families. We’ve made it a point to not label it as a handout. We view it as, ‘You won this.’ We want it to be a positive thing,” Kerns said.

“Some of the kids are kind of the family hero because they were able to give this to their family. Something as simplistic as a meal can truly be a big difference to a lot of these people. You hear stories (from Pizza Ranch) of families that come there and they’re so thankful,” he said.

Black Hills Community Bank and Pizza Ranch split the cost of the meals. For the 2019-2020 12 Days of Pizza, the bank covers $8 of each meal, Kerns said.