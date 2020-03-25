Days of Pizza program aiding families in area

It’s Christmas in March for some families hit hardest by coronavirus-related school and business closures. The 12 Days of Pizza program was revived last week in Sturgis, Rapid City, Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood.
The program, the brainchild of author, speaker and film producer Sean Covel of Deadwood, has previously been offered to Black Hills families during Christmas vacation, when schools are closed and children don’t have access to breakfasts and lunches there. Sponsors partner with Pizza Ranch locations to provide 12 meals for families who have at least one elementary school-aged child.
Families are selected based on need. During this springtime reboot of the program, families are receiving coupons for 12 pizza or chicken meals that can be redeemed between now and April 30. Families also receive Covel’s children’s book “Porter the Hoarder.”
Multiple people in the Black Hills are sponsoring the program now by donating money to pay for 12 Days of Pizza meals. As of last week, the program was set to provide families with about 500 meals, Covel said.
Currently, $75 covers the cost of 12 meals for a family, he said. Anyone who wants to donate funds can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/the-12-days-of-pizza.
“The GoFundMe continues to be successful so we are able to continue increasing the number of meals in each area,” Covel said.
As coronavirus restrictions affect local businesses, Pizza Ranch co-owner Steve Cronin said Monday he was confident Pizza Ranch would be able to provide delivery or carryout meals to families. Cronin owns the two Rapid City Pizza Ranch locations with Terry Larsen and Mac Cadwell.
“From what I gather, we’re going to be able to keep our carryout and delivery (services),” Cronin said. “We’re going to be open until this (coronavirus) settles down. We have no plans of shutting down. We’re going to weather the storm and be there for our community.”
Through at least mid-April, Pizza Ranch also has a gift card promotion that will help feed families. For every $25 gift card purchased at a Pizza Ranch location in Rapid City, Pizza Ranch will donate a medium pizza. On Monday, Cronin said Pizza Ranch donated more than 50 pizzas to families served by Rural America Initiatives, and Pizza Ranch also is donating pizzas this week to Youth & Family Services families.
The current 12 Days of Pizza launched first in Sturgis last week, with the help of Ginger Johnson, a certified master's level social worker who has worked for the Meade School District 46-1 for 16 years. Her job is to connect families with resources that can help them, she said. Johnson selected the families in that school district who received the 12 Days of Pizza coupons.
“I select families based on knowledge I have of their needs. That comes from years and years of working in the district,” Johnson said. “Many of the families that got the 12 Days of Pizza coupons are families that had a number of children.”
Many parents are only one unexpected event away from being unable to provide necessities for their children, Johnson said.
“Even if they’re working … you have to have just one crisis and everything starts to unravel. There’s always a snag. There’s always something that happens that really creates a spiral for some of our families,” Johnson said. “We just have to try to step up and help them stabilize things as much as they can and teach kids ways of being resilient. We all have a responsibility to help out that way.”
One 12 Days of Pizza recipient, for example, is a single mother with several children who is new to the area.
“This was a godsend for her. She hasn’t been able to get any food assistance. She hasn’t received a paycheck yet. She was really struggling,” Johnson said.
For another family, the gift of pizza was much-needed good news.
“When I called the one family, (the wife) broke down and said, ‘My husband was just laid off. This is so timely,’ and couldn’t thank us enough. It was well received,” Johnson said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.