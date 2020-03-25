Days of Pizza program aiding families in area

As coronavirus restrictions affect local businesses, Pizza Ranch co-owner Steve Cronin said Monday he was confident Pizza Ranch would be able to provide delivery or carryout meals to families. Cronin owns the two Rapid City Pizza Ranch locations with Terry Larsen and Mac Cadwell.

“From what I gather, we’re going to be able to keep our carryout and delivery (services),” Cronin said. “We’re going to be open until this (coronavirus) settles down. We have no plans of shutting down. We’re going to weather the storm and be there for our community.”

Through at least mid-April, Pizza Ranch also has a gift card promotion that will help feed families. For every $25 gift card purchased at a Pizza Ranch location in Rapid City, Pizza Ranch will donate a medium pizza. On Monday, Cronin said Pizza Ranch donated more than 50 pizzas to families served by Rural America Initiatives, and Pizza Ranch also is donating pizzas this week to Youth & Family Services families.

The current 12 Days of Pizza launched first in Sturgis last week, with the help of Ginger Johnson, a certified master's level social worker who has worked for the Meade School District 46-1 for 16 years. Her job is to connect families with resources that can help them, she said. Johnson selected the families in that school district who received the 12 Days of Pizza coupons.