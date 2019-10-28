STURGIS | A 68-year-old Sturgis man died Monday after being struck by a pickup at a downtown Sturgis intersection.
According to a release from the Sturgis Police Department, the man died from injuries received when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet pickup at about 8:26 a.m.
Police said the pickup’s driver, a 59-year-old Sturgis man, had stopped at the intersection of Harley Davidson Way and Sherman Street, then proceeded west, striking the pedestrian, who was walking north in the west crosswalk, pinning him under the pickup.
Officers and bystanders were able to move the vehicle off of the victim and give first aid until an ambulance arrived.
He was taken to Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the pickup’s driver, whose name was also not released, was cited for a windshield obstructed with ice and snow.
“This time of year, we really want to encourage drivers to take the extra time to clean off their windows,” he said. “They get blocked and it’s dangerous to drive that way. We saw the results of that today.”