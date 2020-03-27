Deadline to file for city, school and state offices is March 31

With less than a week remaining before the filing deadline, some candidates for Rapid City Council, RCAS School Board, and state and county offices have submitted petitions and had their signatures verified for the June 2 municipal election. A person is not considered an official candidate for election until their petitions have been filed and verified by the City's Finance Office.
The deadline to file petitions for all of these seats is 5 p.m. March 31.
One position in each of Rapid City's five wards is up for election. Candidates will be seeking three-year terms on the City Council. The candidate receiving the most votes in each election will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.
The Council positions currently held by incumbents Becky Drury (Ward 1), Ritchie Nordstrom (Ward 2), Chad Lewis (Ward 3), John Roberts (Ward 4) and Laura Armstrong (Ward 5) will be on the ballot this election cycle.
The races so far include:
Ward 1
Patrick Jones
Robert Overturf
Vince Vidal
Becky Drury is the incumbent in this seat but she has announced that she is leaving the council to run for State Representative in District 32.
Ward 2
Ritchie Nordstrom (incumbent)
Ward 3
Jerry Wright
Both incumbent Chad Lewis and former councilor Jason Salamun have announced plans to seek the Ward Three seat, but they haven't filed their petitions yet.
Ward 4
No candidates have filed for the seat currently held by John Roberts. Roberts has said that he will not seek re-election.
Ward 5
Laura Armstrong (incumbent) has announced that she is seeking re-election.
Election packets can be obtained at the City Finance Office at 300 Sixth Street.
Voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end at 5 p.m. June 1. Candidates must file a Statement of Financial Interest within 15 days after filing their nominating petitions, and must also file a Statement of Organization for a Candidate Campaign Committee not later than 15 days after becoming a candidate. All required forms must be filed with the City Finance Office. Candidates elected June 2 will take office at the July 6 City Council meeting.
----------------
The Rapid City Area Schools wants to remind the public that the deadline to file petitions to run for the Board of Education in Area 4 and Area 5 is 5 p.m. March 31. The election is June 2.
Candidates will be seeking three-year terms on the Board of Education. The candidate receiving the most votes in each Area will be declared the winner.
The Board positions held by members Mike Roesler (Area 4) and Christine Stephenson (Area 5) will be on the ballot this election cycle.
Board of Education candidate information can be obtained at the Rapid City Education Center Business Office at 625 9th Street or on the District’s website at rcas.org under Our District — Business and Support Services — Fiscal Operations. Completed petitions must be filed with the School Business Office by Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. March 31 is also the deadline for removing a name from the ballot.
Voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end at 5 p.m. June 1.
Candidates elected June 2 will take office in July. For more information, contact the RCAS Business Office at 605-394-3399.
----------------
The following have filed to run for the state Senate or House and Pennington County offices:
State Senator Terri Jorgenson REP 03/06/2020 District 29 PO Box 1741 Rapid City SD 57709
State Senator Gary L Cammack REP 01/21/2020 District 29 PO Box 100 Union Center SD 57787
State Senator Lance Russell REP 03/10/2020 District 30 1938 Lincoln Ave Hot Springs SD 57747-1937
State Senator Timothy R Johns REP 01/15/2020 District 31 110 S Main St Lead SD 57754-1541
State Senator Helene Duhamel REP 01/14/2020 District 32 1622 West Blvd Rapid City SD 57701
State Senator David Johnson REP 01/10/2020 District 33 10265 Heritage Ln Rapid City SD 57702
State Senator Janet Jensen REP 03/11/2020 District 33 10215 Pioneer Ave Rapid City SD 57702
State Senator Ryan A Ryder DEM 03/06/2020 District 33 7604 Bluebird Ln Black Hawk SD 57718-9503
State Senator Michael G Diedrich REP 03/13/2020 District 34 4884 Cliff Drive Rapid City SD 57702
State Senator Jessica Castleberry REP 02/18/2020 District 35 1576 Sharp Ln Rapid City SD 57703-6296
State Representative Kirk J Chaffee REP 02/10/2020 District 29 PO Box 280 Whitewood SD 57793
State Representative Thomas J Brunner REP 03/04/2020 District 29 18769 Quin Rd Nisland SD 57762
State Representative Julie Frye-Mueller REP 03/11/2020 District 30 23764 Wallace St Rapid City SD 57702
State Representative Dayle D Hammock REP 01/13/2020 District 31 PO Box 1042 Spearfish SD 57783
State Representative Mary Fitzgerald REP 01/13/2020 District 31 11212 196th St Saint Onge SD 57779
State Representative Scott Odenbach REP 03/24/2020 District 31 PO Box 998 Spearfish SD 57783
State Representative Becky Drury REP 02/05/2020 District 32 1 Wyoming St Rapid City SD 57701-7628
State Representative Chris Johnson REP 03/18/2020 District 32 2526 Grandview Dr Rapid City SD 57701
State Representative Toni Diamond DEM 03/23/2020 District 32 4010 Elm Ave Apt 308 Rapid City SD 57701-8649
State Representative Melanie Torno REP 02/03/2020 District 33 7380 Brighton St Summerset SD 57718-9836
State Representative Phil Jensen REP 02/18/2020 District 33 10215 Pioneer Ave Rapid City SD 57702
State Representative Taffy Howard REP 02/11/2020 District 33 530 Westberry Dr Rapid City SD 57702
State Representative Jess Olson REP 02/27/2020 District 34 3115 Stockade Dr Rapid City SD 57702
State Representative Mike Derby REP 02/04/2020 District 34 2815 Lanark Rd Rapid City SD 57702
State Representative Tina L Mulally REP 03/12/2020 District 35 6390 Long View Rd Rapid City SD 57703
State Representative Tony Randolph REP 03/09/2020 District 35 5530 Colvin Ct Rapid City SD 57703-6703
State Representative David A. Hubbard DEM 03/23/2020 District 35 2822 Johnson Ranch Rd Rapid City SD 57703
County Treasurer Debora D. Tridle REP 01/15/2020 Lawrence PO Box 292 Deadwood SD 57732
County Treasurer Janet Sayler REP 02/04/2020 Pennington 6255 Southside Dr Rapid City SD 57703
County Treasurer Jody Sorenson REP 02/12/2020 Pennington 3110 Tate Ct Rapid City SD 57703
States Attorney John Fitzgerald REP 02/19/2020 Lawrence 11212 196th St Saint Onge SD 57779-7928
County Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix REP 02/27/2020 Pennington-2 1128 Alma St Rapid City SD 57701
County Commissioner At Large Jesse Sorenson REP 01/10/2020 Custer 25821 Sidney Trl Custer SD 57730
County Commissioner At Large Mark Hartman REP 01/08/2020 Custer 25321 US Highway 385 Custer SD 57730-3103
County Commissioner At Large Ben Tubbs REP 02/20/2020 Fall River 13165 Fall River Rd Hot Springs SD 57747
County Commissioner At Large Heath Greenough REP 02/04/2020 Fall River 29206 S Butte Rd Oelrichs SD 57763
County Commissioner At Large Bob Ewing REP 01/02/2020 Lawrence PO Box 607 Spearfish SD 57783
County Commissioner At Large Oz Enderby REP 01/14/2020 Lawrence PO Box 205 Lead SD 57754
County Commissioner At Large Randy Deibert REP 01/10/2020 Lawrence 1715 Scott Ave Spearfish SD 57783
