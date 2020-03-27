Deadline to file for city, school and state offices is March 31

With less than a week remaining before the filing deadline, some candidates for Rapid City Council, RCAS School Board, and state and county offices have submitted petitions and had their signatures verified for the June 2 municipal election. A person is not considered an official candidate for election until their petitions have been filed and verified by the City's Finance Office.

The deadline to file petitions for all of these seats is 5 p.m. March 31.

One position in each of Rapid City's five wards is up for election. Candidates will be seeking three-year terms on the City Council. The candidate receiving the most votes in each election will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.

The Council positions currently held by incumbents Becky Drury (Ward 1), Ritchie Nordstrom (Ward 2), Chad Lewis (Ward 3), John Roberts (Ward 4) and Laura Armstrong (Ward 5) will be on the ballot this election cycle.

The races so far include:

Ward 1

Patrick Jones

Robert Overturf

Vince Vidal