The deadline to submit petitions to run for mayor or a seat on the Rapid City council is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
Mayor Steve Allender has announced he will seek a third term as mayor in the June 4 election. No other candidates have yet emerged in that race. The next mayor will serve a four-year term.
City council races will be held in each of Rapid City’s five wards, with the winners serving three-year terms. Lisa Modrick, Amanda Scott and Darla Drew have announced their intentions to seek re-election in Wards 1, 4 and 5 respectively. Steve Laurenti and Jason Salamun have said they will not seek re-election in Wards 2 and 3.
Candidate election packets are available at the City Finance Office at 300 Sixth St., which is also where signed petitions need to be taken.
Voter registration deadline for the election is May 20.
For more information, call the city at 394-4143.