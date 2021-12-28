Deadwood Avenue reconstruction, Fire Station One progress to be considered

About 3,500 feet of Deadwood Avenue could see reconstruction in 2022 for $2.7 million.

The Rapid City Council will vote on advertising for bids for the project just north of Interstate 90 that would include installing a PVC sanitary sewer main from Tatanka Drive north, grading, asphalt pavement, and ditches and culverts.

City Engineer Ben Ganje said at Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting that safety is the first priority for the project.

“With every project, if we’re not making this a safer project, then we’re not doing it right,” he said.

The area of Deadwood Avenue was previously annexed from Pennington County. Ganje said development drives most annexation. Phase two of the project anticipated for a later date would be a joint venture between the city and county to reconstruct and realign the road to the Meade County line.

Ganje said obtaining the easements and right-of-way on the county’s side has been somewhat difficult, but they are still moving ahead. The bid would be let in February.

Staff also requested to seek proposals for development and implementation of a utility rate study for water and water reclamation utilities, which would cost $200,000.

The last study was conducted in 2017 and developed a five-year rate plan for the Water and Water Reclamation Divisions.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the study would include a cost of service analysis that would help inform the department on a rate structure for the next five-year period. He said the council will be involved in the study.

He said it’s a budgeted item and the city’s rate policies require a five-year interval study.

“Anything shorter than that is not cost-effective as far as doing the entire study,” Tech said after the meeting. “Anything longer than that, you run the risk of things changing rapidly and then you’ve got to make an adjustment that wasn’t planned for in the original study.”

The council will also consider a professional services agreement with Chamberlin Architects for the design, bidding and construction of Fire Station One for $838,350.

Tech said the schematic design was done by Chamberlin Architects and this is the next step in the remodel.

Division Chief Tim Billings said Chamberlin Architects specializes in fire station remodels. He said they were selected based on qualifications and theories.

“We’re very confident that we have a very qualified group and very responsive to our needs, and we’ll have a product we can be proud of,” Billings said.

The Fire Station One remodel will be a phased project to allow department services to continue. The council previously allocated $15,035,000 to the remodel using money from the $20 million in surplus funds. The project includes expanding the fire station to about 40,000 square feet.

An agreement between the city and Rapid Valley Sanitary District to allow the district to use the city’s sewage treatment system was also discussed.

Tech said this is an annual agreement that’s been in place since 2011, although it’s been happening since the 1960s. He said the district has 18 sewer main connections to the city’s main trunk sewer, although the district itself has over 4,000 customers.

He said the district has grown along with the number of connections.

“We need to memorialize that in the new agreement, so that was one of the reasons for the change,” Tech said.

The agreement includes a cost of service update. Service charges are based on unit rates set in Rapid City's Municipal Code.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.