Deadwood casinos continue to see decrease in July

With people spending less money on recreation and fun because of higher gas prices and inflation, Deadwood's casinos in July reported another month of lower gaming handle and a year-to-date deficit when compared to 2021.

According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming's report for July released Wednesday, the total gaming handle decreased by 8% when compared to July 2021. That is a continued trend from March, April and June when gaming handle decreased by 6.52%, 13% and 1.61%, respectively. There was a slight increase in May with a positive gain of 1.77% when compared to May 2021, but not enough to stave off a calendar-year decline in gaming handle.

So far in 2022, Deadwood's casinos have experienced a 2.12% decrease over the same time frame in 2021.

"While July’s numbers were down from July 2021, they are still slightly above July 2020’s numbers,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We continue to see robust summer visitation.”

In July, gamblers put more than $121 million in slot machines, $8.3 million in chip purchases for table games and $259,180 in sports bets. In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent nearly $130 million on wagers and chip purchases in July.

Slot machine handle decreased 8.17% in July, when compared to July 2021, on Deadwood's 2,545 machines. So far in 2022, slot machine handle is down by 2.32% compared to 2021.

The commission's report shows Deadwood's 86 table games saw an 8.46% decrease when compared to July 2021. Table games were down by 6.03% year-to-date.

Sports wagering included $259,180.26 in July's handle and a statistical win for gamblers of $16,143.44. These results were better for players than April's results, which for the first time showed a loss since wagering was legalized last year. Most bets in July were placed on Major League Baseball games, followed by MMA/UFC fights and WNBA games.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross income of nearly $11.9 million in July, with $1,068,053.88 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

Through the first seven months of 2022, gamblers in Deadwood have spent nearly $847 million on wagers and chip purchases, a decrease of 2.12% when compared to 2021.

So far in 2022, slot machines handled nearly $793 million, a 2.32% decrease over the same time period in 2021. Table games saw just over $50 million in chip purchases, also a decrease over 2021. Sports wagering year-to-date is more than $3.7 million.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with nearly $1.2 million in "free play" during July.