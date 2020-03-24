Deadwood casinos expected to close at noon Wednesday

DEADWOOD | As of high noon Wednesday, the party in Deadwood will be over — at least for now.

Mike Rodman, executive director of Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a press release Tuesday morning that the association is working with Deadwood gaming operators to temporarily shut down their operations because of concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The apparent move comes a day after Deadwood Mayor David R. Ruth, Jr., called on the city’s casinos, bars, restaurants and other public gathering places to consider shuttering to help mitigate spread of the virus, which is best spread through person-to person contact along with contact with contaminated surfaces.

The scheduled shutdown comes after the South Dakota Commission on Gaming released its February 2020 gaming handle, indicating a 9.86 percent increase, with slot machine handle increasing by 9.81 percent when compared to February 2019. The table game handle was up by 10.60 percent when compared to 2019 February’s table game numbers.

Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,392,963 in "free-play" for the month of January, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $7,670,267 for January 2020.