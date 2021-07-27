Deadwood casinos hit the jackpot in June

Deadwood hit the jackpot in June with a more than 20% increase in casino revenue compared to June 2020.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the June gaming handle increased 20.88% over June 2020. The report shows gamblers put more than $129 million in slot machines and $7.1 million in table game bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $136 million on wagers in June.

Slot machine handle increased 20.88% and table game handle increased by 37.66% when compared to June 2020, the report showed.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of $12.6 million, with $1,130,340.11 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

"June was another great month for Deadwood gaming numbers,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "June’s strong gaming numbers reflect the Black Hills’ record-breaking tourism season.”