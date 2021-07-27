 Skip to main content
Deadwood casinos hit the jackpot in June
Deadwood casinos hit the jackpot in June

Deadwood casino file photo
Deadwood hit the jackpot in June with a more than 20% increase in casino revenue compared to June 2020.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the June gaming handle increased 20.88% over June 2020. The report shows gamblers put more than $129 million in slot machines and $7.1 million in table game bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $136 million on wagers in June.

Slot machine handle increased 20.88% and table game handle increased by 37.66% when compared to June 2020, the report showed.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of $12.6 million, with $1,130,340.11 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

"June was another great month for Deadwood gaming numbers,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "June’s strong gaming numbers reflect the Black Hills’ record-breaking tourism season.”

Through the first six months of 2021, gamblers in Deadwood have spent nearly $724 million on wagers, an increase of 62.41% over 2020 and 34.91% over 2019. Slot machines handled more than $679 million, a 61.39% increase over the same time period in 2020. Table games have seen just over $44 million in bets made, a 79.96% gain from 2020.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with $1.5 million in "free play" during June.

Deadwood's 2,495 slot machines awarded players with more than $11.7 million in winnings, the majority of which came from penny slot machines. Deadwood has 92 table games with black jack, poker, craps and roulette. According to the report, gamblers won nearly $1.4 million, the majority of which came from black jack and house-banked poker games.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

