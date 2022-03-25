 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadwood casinos see good February

Deadwood casino file photo

Deadwood's February gaming handle increased by more than 10% over February 2021.

 Journal file

Deadwood's casinos continue to exceed results for the first two months of the year, with February's gaming handle increasing by more than 10% over February 2021 and year-to-date topping more than $220 million.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the February gaming handle increased 10.31% over February 2021. The report shows gamblers put nearly $100 million in slot machines, $6.1 million in chip purchases for table games, and $685,631 in sports bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $107 million on wagers and chip purchases in February.

Slot machine handle increased by 9.98% on Deadwood's 2,612 machines and 87 table games increased by 4.31% when compared to February 2021, the report showed.

Sports wagering included $681,631.18 in February's handle and a statistical wino f $71,807.30. Most bets were placed on NCAA men's basketball and NFL games.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of more than $10 million in February, with $904,771.74 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

People are also reading…

Through the first two months of 2022, gamblers in Deadwood have spent more than $220 million on wagers and chip purchases, an increase of 8.45% over 2021.

So far in 2022, slot machines handled nearly $205 million, an 8.37% increase over the same time period in 2021. Table games saw just over $13 million in chips, which is slightly lower than 2021, showing a 1.29% decline through February. Sports wagering year-to-date is just over $1.5 million.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with nearly $1.3 million in "free play" during February.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

