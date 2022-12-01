Deadwood continues tradition of charitable giving

The city of Deadwood is forgoing parking revenues and instead giving back to the community for a third holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, parking at all metered spots (excluding the Broadway parking structure) is free. Money can instead be donated at the parking meters, all of which gets turned over to local charitable organizations.

The initiative has raised more than $10,000 each year since the beginning.

“It’s an impact,” said Deadwood Mayor David R. Ruth Jr. “It is a significant amount that we are able to raise because we advertise it.”

After Christmas, Ruth said the city will process the funds, and in late January, they will begin advertising for 501(c)3 nonprofits to submit applications for funding.

“That gives them the opportunity to let the commissioners know what their mission is, what they do, and if they’re brand new, they’re not left behind,” Ruth said. “If there’s somebody that hasn’t received funding in the past, they’ve got an opportunity to receive funding going forward. We try to give to as many organizations as we can.”

The funding awards are typically given around the beginning of February, he said.

It’s a point of pride for the city. Ruth said it’s nice to get these organizations a boost during the holiday season.

“It’s just truly something that we’re proud to do,” he said. “We’re proud that we’re able to make that impact for the youth in our community as well as the elderly. We want to make a difference.”