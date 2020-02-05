DEADWOOD DUDE: Pat Eastman continues to work hard, make memories

We caught up with Eastman recently and sat down to discuss what still trips his trigger.

Q: You’re 73 years old and don’t appear to be slowing down. What keeps you going and gives you a reason to get up every morning?

A: Life. It helps me maintain a positive attitude, and what’s the alternative? I like being healthy enough to do it all.

Q: Of all the things you’ve done in your life, of what are you most proud?

A: Still being able to talk to my kids and having a half-dozen grandkids all in the area. It gives me a great deal of joy to participate in everything our community offers, from Burger Night each Wednesday at the VFW to seeing old friends and staying in touch with the locals.

Q: Your wife, JoAnn, seems to be as active and involved in the Deadwood community as you have been. You’ve been married to her for more than 40 years. What has kept you together and what is something you haven’t done together that you still hope to do?

A: We’ve stayed together primarily because of how much time I was on the road (laughs). I really don’t have a bucket list, and I don’t think she does either. I think we’d both like to spend some time down in Arizona around the Grand Canyon and just play tourist for a while.