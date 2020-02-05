DEADWOOD DUDE: Pat Eastman continues to work hard, make memories

After seven decades of hard work and a lifetime of memories, Deadwood’s Pat Eastman is showing no signs of slowing down.
Eastman grew up in Bismarck, N.D., the son of a Bureau of Reclamation engineer and a mother who worked as a secretary in the school system. His high school days were filled with football and wrestling, while summers were spent playing in the Missouri River and falls and winter were jam-packed hunting deer, pheasant and ducks with his dad. He graduated in the spring of 1964, the same year his high school wrestling team captured the state championship.
Now 73, Eastman looks back at a past that included a year attending North Dakota State University, where he “majored in partying,” before transferring to Bismarck Junior College where he earned an associate’s degree, followed by another year at the University of North Dakota. “Vietnam was on so you’d better go somewhere,” he noted.
Over the ensuing decades, Eastman drove dump trucks, operated heavy equipment, ran an asphalt plant, joined the pipefitter’s union, helped build and maintain oil refineries and power plants, replaced waterlines at the Air Force base in Grand Forks, N.D., and served as foreman on several water and sewer projects in Bismarck.
Along the way, he married JoAnn, his wife of 47 years, fathered two daughters, moved to Deadwood and bought a gas station, then purchased a tour company and operated that for seven years. He also served as the town’s first transportation manager, setting up the Deadwood Trolley system, establishing routes and schedules, and hiring and training drivers. Today, he owns and operates JP Towing, hauls gravel in his spare time and still serves as a volunteer firefighter, which he’s done for more than 30 years.
We caught up with Eastman recently and sat down to discuss what still trips his trigger.
Q: You’re 73 years old and don’t appear to be slowing down. What keeps you going and gives you a reason to get up every morning?
A: Life. It helps me maintain a positive attitude, and what’s the alternative? I like being healthy enough to do it all.
Q: Of all the things you’ve done in your life, of what are you most proud?
A: Still being able to talk to my kids and having a half-dozen grandkids all in the area. It gives me a great deal of joy to participate in everything our community offers, from Burger Night each Wednesday at the VFW to seeing old friends and staying in touch with the locals.
Q: Your wife, JoAnn, seems to be as active and involved in the Deadwood community as you have been. You’ve been married to her for more than 40 years. What has kept you together and what is something you haven’t done together that you still hope to do?
A: We’ve stayed together primarily because of how much time I was on the road (laughs). I really don’t have a bucket list, and I don’t think she does either. I think we’d both like to spend some time down in Arizona around the Grand Canyon and just play tourist for a while.
Q: You’ve witnessed all the changes Deadwood has gone through since gaming arrived in 1989, and you and JoAnn even ran a casino for a couple of years. What did Deadwood do right and what makes it cool enough to continue attracting some 2 million annual visitors?
A: One of the best things Deadwood did was establish guidelines and building codes that helped this town preserve its historic character. Because of that, tomorrow Deadwood will remain much as it is today. It’s a place on the map that will still be here in the future. History still has a place of value in this modern world.