Deadwood Gaming Association disappointed gaming businesses excluded from SBA CARES Program

DEADWOOD | The Deadwood Gaming Association said Friday's release of Small Business Administration interim regulatory guidelines for the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program excludes the gaming industry.

"The industry is dismayed and disappointed that it precludes our small gaming operators and their employees from receiving any economic support," said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, in a release.

“We believe it was the intent of the CARES Act to cover any business that has been harmed economically by the COVIS-19 pandemic. We had hoped to use this program to put our employees back on the payroll and are devastated that this decision will continue to bring economic harm to our 1,200 employees and their families,” said Rodman.

“We are working closely with our congressional delegation to try to get this archaic and unfair guideline changed,” he said.

The Deadwood Gaming Association spearheaded a move to voluntarily shut down gaming operations at noon on March 25 in wake of the COVID-19 virus spread and the request of Deadwood Mayor David Ruth Jr.

The Deadwood City Commission has since passed Resolution 2020-10 and Ordinance 1310 restricting business activity in Deadwood.