Deadwood gaming numbers bounce back in June

The June 2020 gaming handle increased by 13.75 percent with slot machines increasing by 15.39 percent compared to June 2019, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
"Deadwood gaming benefited by being one of the first gaming jurisdictions to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a news release. "We were able to benefit by some pent-up demand for gaming play. While this $1.3 million gaming increase is certainly a welcome relief to Deadwood operators, Deadwood still has a long way to go to make up the 11.4 million in previous gaming losses caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.”
The table game handle was down by 12.08 percent when compared to 2019 June numbers. Deadwood gaming operators, meanwhile, rewarded players with $1,375,821 in "free-play" for the month of June, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $10,239,651 for June 2020, according to the news release.
The Deadwood Gaming Industry also reported a decrease of 402 licensed gaming devices on July 1, or a total of 2,416 devices, which is a 14.3 percent decline in total licensed devices.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.