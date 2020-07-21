Deadwood gaming numbers bounce back in June

"Deadwood gaming benefited by being one of the first gaming jurisdictions to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a news release. "We were able to benefit by some pent-up demand for gaming play. While this $1.3 million gaming increase is certainly a welcome relief to Deadwood operators, Deadwood still has a long way to go to make up the 11.4 million in previous gaming losses caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.”