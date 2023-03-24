Deadwood’s February 2023 gaming handle was up 2.30 percent over February of 2022, according to statistics released yesterday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. The biggest handle increase was a 4.60 percent increase in sports wagering when compared to February 2022.

Slot machine handle increased by 2.26 percent and table game handle increased by 2.70 percent when compared to 2022.

In February, gamblers put more than $102 million in slot machines, $6.9 million in chip purchases for table games, and $717 thousand in sports bets. In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent just over $109 million on wagers and chip purchases.

Deadwood’s sports wagering handle was led by wagers on the first rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament and the NFL Super Bowl. Since betting on NCAA's Men's Basketball was up in February, March should see a substantial handle when much of the tournament takes place.

Given handle numbers thus far, it seems 2023 is poised to be a profitable year for Deadwood according to Mike Rodman the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

"2023 certainly is off to a good start,” Rodman said. “We are glad to see 2023 up 1.11% year to date over last year’s strong performance.”

Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with almost $1.5 million in "free-play" for the month of February, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of almost $10 million. At a 9% tax rate, gaming in Deadwood generated over $800 thousand in tax revenue for the state in February.