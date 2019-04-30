In an effort to stay "relevant" among its competitors, the gaming destination of Deadwood is hoping to allow alcohol sales 24 hours a day.
The Deadwood Gaming Association has submitted to the secretary of state an initiated measure that would allow gaming municipalities to sell alcohol at all hours, except on Christmas. Under current state law, alcoholic sales are not permitted between 2 and 7 a.m.
Roger Tellinghuisen, a registered lobbyist for the Deadwood Gaming Association, said the initiated measure is an effort to "keep Deadwood somewhat relevant" with similar gambling destinations like Las Vegas or Atlantic City.
Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, pointed to Colorado, in particular, as a competitor with Deadwood where 24-hour alcohol sales are allowed. Leveling the playing field for alcohol sales would make tourists more likely to pick Deadwood instead, he said.
"We think that the uniqueness of Deadwood, the beauty of its surroundings and its history, gives us the competitive advantage, as long as we have the other gaming advantages (as comparable gaming destinations)," Rodman said.
Tellinghuisen said the measure could particularly benefit gaming establishments that have hotel rooms attached.
"People that are staying there, if they want to play past two in a lot of cases would enjoy having a beverage," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
In order to move forward, the association first needs to garner enough signatures to put the initiated measure on 2020's ballot. According to the secretary of state's office, that's 5% of the total vote for governor in the last gubernatorial election -- about 17,000. If the measure gets enough signatures, the question will go to all voters as a ballot question in 2020.
The association is also pursuing an initiated constitutional amendment that would allow sports betting in Deadwood. Rodman said the association is working on both potential ballot questions "in tandem."
Under South Dakota's Constitution, only roulette, keno, craps, card games and slot machines are permitted in Deadwood.
Because adding sports betting would require a constitutional amendment, the association must gather double the signatures -- 34,000 -- for the measure to be put on the ballot.
Legislators attempted to bypass this signature process during the 2019 legislative session with Senate Joint Resolution 2, which would have placed the question on the ballot without the normally required signatures. SJR 2 passed the Senate but failed to pass the House several times before ultimately failing on March 6.
Rodman said the association has not begun collecting signatures for either measure yet, but "we’re pretty confident that the people of South Dakota will give us that opportunity to get this in front of the voters."