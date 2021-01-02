Deadwood gaming sets November record, despite pandemic

The holiday season came early for Deadwood, after the South Dakota Commission of Gaming reported November's gaming handle increased by more than 13% over the same time period in 2019 despite ongoing concerns with COVID-19 exposure risks.

According to statistics released just before Christmas, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming handle for Deadwood showed a 13.3% increase, with slot machine handle increasing by 15.13% when compared to November 2019.

Although those were record numbers, not all was good for table games at Deadwood's casinos. The report showed table game handle slipped by 11.81%.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman said even with the slight decrease in table gaming, the overall picture is positive for a year that saw multiple closures, reduced seating and stringent precautions casinos made during the pandemic.

"Another great month for Deadwood gaming. These numbers continue to show that our visitors feel safe playing in Deadwood," Rodman said. "Despite the COVID shutdown earlier this year, gaming revenue is now currently down only 4.1% year-to-date for 2020.”