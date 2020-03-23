Deadwood mayor, casinos working together on cornavirus solution

DEADWOOD | In an open letter released through the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Mayor David R. Ruth Jr., asked Deadwood’s casino operators to shut down their businesses to help curb the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Ruth advocated strong measures to include closing dine-in restaurant areas, limiting food service to curbside, drive-through and take-out options; shutting down gaming activities; and immediately ceasing on-site liquor sales until the pandemic threat has passed.
“While I recognize these decisions are difficult and impact many employees and their families, in addition to the strain they place upon you as business owners, just this morning (Monday) the United States Surgeon General warned ‘the coronavirus outbreak will worsen this week’ and said that ‘people across the country are not taking the threat seriously enough.’”
“The time to take things more seriously is now,” Ruth said.
Ruth said many casino operators had contacted him in the past week asking of the necessity of shutting down during the outbreak.
“To date, I have not provided you with a directive,” Ruth wrote.
However, over the weekend, many Deadwood businesses, including the Deadwood Mountain Grand and the Old Style Saloon No. 10, announced they were closing until further notice in voluntary response to the outbreak.
Ruth said while South Dakota has few diagnosed cases of the disease, testing for COVID-19 is extremely limited, and recent cases make clear that community spread has reached the state.
“Before the voluntary closures made by our local casino owners, 90 percent of casinos across the United States, including all of the casinos in Nevada and New Jersey, have been closed in an effort to help reduce community spread of COVID-19 and to give our medical professionals the opportunity to combat this disease,” Ruth wrote.
Ruth said Gov. Kristi Noem has taken the position that municipalities do have the authority to shut down businesses for safety during the pandemic.
He strongly urged casino owners and operators to act immediately to help curb the spread of the virus throughout the state and nation.
“Again, at this time, you have the authority to make your own decisions with respect to your operations. I hope that you will make a wise decision in an effort to help everyone,” Ruth said.