Deadwood mayor, casinos working together on cornavirus solution

DEADWOOD | In an open letter released through the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Mayor David R. Ruth Jr., asked Deadwood’s casino operators to shut down their businesses to help curb the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Ruth advocated strong measures to include closing dine-in restaurant areas, limiting food service to curbside, drive-through and take-out options; shutting down gaming activities; and immediately ceasing on-site liquor sales until the pandemic threat has passed.

“While I recognize these decisions are difficult and impact many employees and their families, in addition to the strain they place upon you as business owners, just this morning (Monday) the United States Surgeon General warned ‘the coronavirus outbreak will worsen this week’ and said that ‘people across the country are not taking the threat seriously enough.’”

“The time to take things more seriously is now,” Ruth said.

Ruth said many casino operators had contacted him in the past week asking of the necessity of shutting down during the outbreak.

“To date, I have not provided you with a directive,” Ruth wrote.