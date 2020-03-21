Deadwood Mountain Grand to suspend operations because of Coronavirus concerns

DEADWOOD | The Deadwood Mountain Grand resort and entertainment complex in Deadwood announced on Friday that it would suspend operations until further notice, because of concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a Friday evening post on its website:

"For the safety of employees and guests and growing concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Deadwood Mountain Grand will be suspending operations until further notice.

Santana’s Sports Bar and Grill, Six String Restaurant and all casino table games will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

Slots will remain operational through 3 a.m. Sunday, March 22 and the hotel will close at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

We are making the safety of our employees and our guests our top priority and are working with industry partners on recommendations for federal intervention that will help ensure our company – and our industry – recover from this crisis and return to providing you with our first class service, entertainment and hospitality as soon as it is safe to do so.