DEADWOOD | Deadwood’s annual Days of ’76 Rodeo has been a Black Hills summer event fixture for nearly a century and is once again a Rodeo of the Year contender.
The annual celebration includes five days of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performances at the Days of '76 rodeo grounds along with two days of parades along the city’s Main Street.
The Days of '76 Rodeo is no stranger to the top echelon of events bringing home the PRCA’s Rodeo of the Year award 18 times previously in the small and medium event categories, before moving to the large outdoor rodeo category for the first time in 2018.
Nominated alongside the Days of ’76 this year are rodeos in Caldwell, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyo.; Dodge City, Kan.; and Pendleton, Ore. The Pendleton event took home top honors in the Large Outdoor Rodeo category last year.
You have free articles remaining.
“We take it as an honor to be mentioned among those five rodeos,” said Days of ’76 rodeo chairman Terry Caudill. “Just receiving the nomination is great recognition for us.”
Caudill said the rodeo happens because of support from city government, sponsorships from businesses in Deadwood and the Black Hills area, and from volunteers from near and far.
“It’s all volunteer members of our committee that are out there opening the chutes and the gates and doing all the things in the arena that a lot of rodeos contract out, Caudill said. “We’re a working rodeo committee."
The Rodeo of the Year winners will be announced Dec. 4 at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.